MAINTAIN HEALTH WITH HERBALMEDS BY BiO-LiFE NATURAL WELLNESS RANGE OF PRODUCTS

Support Your Wellness with Natural Herbal Medicines

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BiO-LiFE, one of Malaysia's leading healthcare companies with a range of quality health products based on scientific testing, is now offering natural products for those looking for natural, herbal solutions for their relief.

Herbalmeds range of products by BiO-LiFE

Herbalmeds offers consumers a wide range of natural ingredient-based offerings. Adding to their range of products, the Urocran improves urination, Articap for digestive problems, and the Grape Seed Extract improves blood circulation. Using good quality raw materials is essential to Herbalmeds, which fulfils its goal as a brand – to share the goodness of natural herbal products while helping people stay healthy. Herbalmeds products utilise natural ingredients found in nature that have been scientifically tested to improve health and boost wellness.

Chee Swee Rin, Head of Marketing at BiO-LIFE Malaysia, shared, "Based on the diversity in traditional medicine due to our varying cultures, the herbal medicine industry – is also identified as nutraceutical products. The benefits of these natural ingredients drive our confidence as a natural medicine brand entering the segment. We understand our consumers' needs for wholesome, natural, and most importantly - for their ailments and Herbalmeds is here to fulfil that need."

Dr Annaletcumy Loganathan, Assistant Professor at the Department of Allied Health Sciences in Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) emphasised the importance of attributing and associating to scientific findings of these ingredients in healing ailments and shared, "As a researcher, I believe clinical trials are vital for lending credible data and legitimacy to the benefits of these natural ingredients. A common household ingredient like turmeric and its most active compound, curcumin — has many scientifically tested health benefits in our research."

The complete list of products in Herbalmeds' range includes:

CurcurePhyto – contains turmeric, known to provide pain relief Urocran – made with cranberries, known to improve urination Femosa – filled with the herb called black cohosh, offers relief for menopausal symptoms Echinax – contains a perennial herb, echinacea, used to relieve the common cold or flu Grape Seed Extract – made with grape seed, beneficial for improving blood circulation Articap – incorporates artichoke, which is known to promote a healthy digestive system

Herbalmeds by BiO-LIFE products are registered traditional medicines and Halal certified. The products are available at all leading pharmacies nationwide and online. For more information, log on to https://biolife.com.my/product-category/herbalmeds/.

KKLIU Approval Code - 2780/2022

About BiO-LiFE

BiO-LiFE Marketing is a healthcare company engaged in wellness with 30 years of existence in Malaysia. It has a team of Nutritionists, Biochemists, Food technologists and Microbiologists that help bring relevant products to consumers. BiO-LiFE Marketing became a part of Mega Lifesciences since its acquisition in November 2016. Established in 1982, Mega Lifesciences is one of the leading pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company headquartered in Bangkok and publicly listed since 2014. Mega is actively involved in helping millions of people have access to safe and quality nutritional & herbal supplements.

