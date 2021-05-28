Maintenance, Repair, and Operations MENA Report and Forecast 2021-2026: Emirates, Qatar Airways and Middle East Airlines Dominate the Market
Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market to be Driven by Increase in Commercial and General Aviation Passenger Traffic in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026
The new report titled, 'MENA Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the MENA maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market, assessing the market based on its application, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2015-2025)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 150 Billion
The growth of the aviation industry in the Middle East and Africa is being fuelled by an increase in commercial and general aviation passenger traffic. Emirates, Qatar Airways, Middle East Airlines, and other major regional carriers are putting new aircraft orders. Many global and regional MRO service providers have extended their MRO service network in the area through alliances and joint ventures, including Lufthansa Technik, AMAC Aerospace, JORAMCO, and others. This aspect is fuelling the Middle East and Africa region's rise in aircraft, aircraft engines, and engine MRO services.
Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO): Industry Definition and Segments
Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) refers to the operations used by a company to develop an end-product. MRO may include anything used in the manufacturing of, but not used in a final product.
Based on applications, the market can be divided into:
Services
Goods
Logistics
Others
The end-use sector can be divided as follows:
Construction and Infrastructure
Mining
Energy
Utilities
Chemical
Aviation
FMCG
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Defence
Automobile
Engineering and Manufacturing
Others
The regional industries can be categorised as follows:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Egypt
Turkey
Others
Industry Trends:
The booming digitalisation and increasing demand for improved productivity in businesses are driving the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) industry. Furthermore, the production of smart factories is expected to lead the industry. The market is expected to develop rapidly in the forecast period due to the growth of predictive maintenance, such as sensors and IoT, which allows for prompt replacement of manufacturing components before any defects occur.
However, due to the spread of COVID-19, which has had a significant effect on market growth, the market could slow down. The global supply chain has been harmed as a result of the pandemic's temporary shutdowns of factory units, which has made it difficult for vendors to obtain parts, limiting the MRO industry's development.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Snapshot
7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges
8 MENA Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis
9 Regional Analysis
10 Market Dynamics
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Industry Events and Developments
List of Figures and Tables
Companies Mentioned
Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI)
AL Mashrik Construction Company
Egyptair Maintenance & Engineering Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb219s
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900