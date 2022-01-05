U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,777.50
    -6.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,639.00
    -36.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,219.00
    -56.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.70
    -4.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.73
    -0.26 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    +0.68 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,609.63
    +92.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.32
    +16.97 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.20
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Mainz Biomed Acquires Exclusive Rights to Novel mRNA Biomarkers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mainz BioMed NV
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Potential for ColoAlert to Emerge as the Most Robust and Accurate At-home Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer

Biomarkers Demonstrated Unique Ability to Identify Curable Precancerous Colonic Polyps as well as Curable Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today it has entered into a Technology Rights Agreement with Socpra Sciences Santé Et Humaines S.E.C. (“TTS”) to access a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers for potential future integration into ColoAlert, the Company’s highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (“CRC”). Mainz is currently marketing ColoAlert in Europe through its unique business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility. The Company is also preparing to initiate ColoAlert’s regulatory pathway for approval in the United States.

Under the terms of the Technology Rights Agreement, the Company has the unilateral option to license the exclusive global rights to five gene expression biomarkers which have demonstrated a high degree of effectiveness in detecting CRC lesions including advanced adenomas (“AA”), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to this deadly disease. In a study evaluating these biomarkers published in the online peer review journal platform MDPI (March 11, 2021), study results achieved overall sensitivities of 75% for AA and 95% for CRC, respectively, for a 96% specificity outcome. If these statistical results are duplicated when the biomarkers are integrated into ColoAlert, we believe that it will ultimately position the Company’s CRC test to be the most robust and accurate at-home diagnostic screening test on the market. It will not only detect cancerous polyps with a high degree of accuracy but has the potential to prevent CRC through early detection of precancerous adenomas.

“Securing the exclusive rights to license this family of novel biomarkers is a fantastic milestone for the Company as it provides an extraordinary opportunity to potentially upgrade ColoAlert’s technical profile, possibly making it the most effective at-home screening test for CRC that has ever been commercialized,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “The Mainz team is on a mission to develop gold standard molecular diagnostic screening solutions for cancer indications and obtaining the rights to these biomarkers is a testament to our on-going commitment to develop cutting-edge products as they have shown superior sensitivity to even liquid biopsy products in development in terms of identifying advanced adenomas.”

The Company will now commence a clinical study in Europe to evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarkers to enhance ColoAlert’s utility in terms of extending its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas, while increasing rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity. Given ColoAlert in its present form has already been CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements), the timeline and process to initiate this “add-on” study is expedited, and the Company is targeting the first half of 2022 to launch the clinical study. Furthermore, data generated by the study may potentially be incorporated into the Company’s design of ColoAlert’s U.S. clinical trial for consideration by the FDA.

About ColoAlert
ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in several countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the United States, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.
*Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the United States with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the United States should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed in Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

About TransferTech Sherbrooke
TransferTech Sherbrooke has been working since 2007 to build connections between high-tech businesses and the 1,200 professors of the Université de Sherbrooke and its affiliated research centers. Entrepreneurs and some small and medium-sized enterprises, including some Top Fortune 500, have been able to benefit from its expertise and know-how. TransferTech Sherbrooke has substantially contributed to the development and valorization of numerous university technologies, the improvement of the competitiveness of innovative businesses, and especially the enrichment of the world of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its Prospectus filed on November 12, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

    The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for January 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in January

    Binary events on the way could send these drugmaker stocks through the roof, or push them down in the dirt.

  • These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    The new year has begun with a set of COVID-19 records as the pandemic continues to reach new heights. On Jan. 3, the U.S. reported 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases, marking the first time more than a million have been recorded in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by CNBC. Now, many states are struggling to control unprecedented COVID surges as the Omicron variant continues to spread.By nearly every metric, the earliest data of 2022 paints a grim picture of the

  • New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

    Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is ...

  • Why Applied Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The company's lead candidate, AT-007, is going to take a lot longer to reach patients than expected.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw Shreds 'Idiot' Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene As Feud Escalates

    The two Republican lawmakers have had an increasingly testy relationship.

  • How Biogen Fumbled Aduhelm, Its Once-Promising Alzheimer’s Drug

    Early results were so impressive the company raced toward regulatory approval. But its decision to stop trials produced a therapy without proven efficacy that many patients aren’t taking; “potentially the worst drug launch of all time.”

  • UAB researchers target potential treatment for sickle cell disease

    UAB researchers have reported they may have identified a new therapy to cure sickle cell disease. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggests a gene therapy called LentiGlobin could provide a permanent cure for sickle cell disease. Julie Kanter, director of the UAB Adult Sickle Cell Clinic, said patients treated with this therapy are beginning to show signs of producing stable amounts of red blood cells containing hemoglobin.

  • Anti-vaxxer, 52, begs people to 'get their jabs' after fighting for life over Christmas

    Andrew Pugh, a father-of-three from Worcester, still needs oxygen to help with his breathing, after contracting COVID before Christmas.

  • Immix Biopharma's stock rockets after pediatric cancer treatment granted RPD by the FDA

    Shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. rocketed 66.0% in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said its IMX-110 was granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration for the threatment of pediatric cancer. The company said IMX-110 is current being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company said if a New Drug Application (NDA) is approved, the company could be eligible to receiver a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that can be redeemed t

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    Coronavirus deaths are past 820,000 in America, and left uncounted are the thousands who have Long COVID, or what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, calls "post-acute COVID 19 syndrome." The symptoms can be life-ruining for months, even years, possibly forever after an initial, even "mild" infection. "This is a real phenomenon," Fauci has said. He has personally treated "a number of people w

  • Have You Budgeted Enough for Your Kids' Mental Health Needs? If Not, Here's How to Start in 2022

    Parents are taught to prepare for diapers and daycare, but very few budget for kids’ long-term mental health. Here’s what you need to know to start a sinking fund today.

  • Salma Hayek Celebrates The New Year In A Plunging Leopard Print Bathing Suit

    Salma Hayek, 55, celebrates the new year in a leopard print bathing suit, and her legs look so toned in new Instagram photos. The actress loves 30 min workouts.

  • 8 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors

    As coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to climb across the country, many people want to know what they can do to stop the spread of the devastating virus that has already killed more than 820,000. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, if every one of us followed some simple "fundamentals," we could collectively flatten the COVID-19 curves and save lives. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases s

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • Applied Therapeutics To Hold Filing FDA Application For AT-007 In Rare Metabolic Disorder

    Following discussions with the FDA, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) has decided to hold on submitting a marketing application for AT-007 for Galactosemia pending additional talks with the agency. Although the Galactosemia program had previously been discussed for Accelerated Approval based on reduction in galactitol, the FDA has now indicated that clinical outcomes data will likely be required for approval. Related: Applied Therapeutics Stock Drops On Delayed NDA Submission For Its Lead

  • Mandatory Insurance Coverage for Medical Cannabis Now Expands to More than 50 million Colombians

    Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt:A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces that the Government of Colombia has added high and low THC medical cannabis to its list of mandated covered medications for every insurance provider in the country. This change will continue to cement Khiron's leadership position in the Colombian domestic medical cannabis market, leveraged