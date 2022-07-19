U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.25
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,094.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,920.50
    +13.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.20
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +0.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.14 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0095 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.39
    +1.16 (+4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7390
    -0.3830 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,767.04
    -506.70 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.86
    +18.67 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.11
    -41.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Mainz Biomed Appoints Dr. Timothy Wang to Newly Formed Medical Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mainz BioMed NV
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYNZ
Mainz BioMed NV
Mainz BioMed NV

  • Renowned Experts to Support ColoAlert’s U.S. Pivotal Clinical Trial and Development of Additional Cancer Diagnostics

  • Dr. Wang is the GI (Gastrointestinal) Division Chief at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and serves as Co-leader of the Tumor Biology and Microenvironment Program of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the formation of a Medical Advisory Board (MAB), and the appointment of Dr. Timothy Wang as its inaugural member. The MAB will support the Company’s forthcoming U.S. pivotal trial for ColoAlert, its highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) and assist Mainz in evaluating ColoAlert’s potential to address additional oncology indications along with enhancing Mainz’s pipeline of product candidates.

“We are excited to launch this advisory board and particularly pleased to build this consortium around Dr. Wang given his vast experience and domain expertise in the field of gastroenterology cancer research,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “We look forward to making additional appointments to the MAB and working with these premier advisors to ensure ColoAlert’s planned U.S. pivotal trial is optimally positioned to succeed, and to help facilitate achieving our goal of bringing to market a robust pipeline of cutting-edge tests for early-stage detection of multiple cancers.”

Dr. Wang is a leading expert in gastroenterology cancer research and patient care. His laboratory has for decades investigated the molecular mechanisms of gastrointestinal carcinogenesis and the role of inflammation in promoting gastrointestinal neoplasia, including colon cancer. Dr. Wang is the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silverberg Professor of Medicine and GI Division Chief at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and serves as Co-leader of the Tumor Biology and Microenvironment Program of the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In addition to his leadership at Columbia, Dr. Wang has served as President of the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA). His work has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Outstanding Investigator Award from the NCI, the Irene and Arthur Fishberg Prize for medical research, the Ruth Leff Siegel Award for pancreatic cancer research, and the William Beaumont Prize in Gastroenterology from the AGA.

Mainz announced in February 2022 that ColoAlert’s U.S. pivotal clinical trial pre-submission was accepted for review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and in March received supportive feedback on the pre-submission package profiling the potential clinical trial design for ColoAlert. Mainz will continue to bring together experts in gastroenterology and pathology to provide continuing guidance as it navigates through pre-market activities including the FDA submission. Their input will ensure that clinical study endpoint definitions are aligned with current standards and practices, and that a comprehensive adjudication plan is executed to ensure endpoints are categorized accordingly. Furthermore, the MAB will play an active role in the analysis of new tests being contemplated internally for development, and in assessing in-licensing and M&A opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to help build out this advisory board and work as a collective to support Mainz in its mission to become the industry leader in developing and commercializing molecular genetics diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers,” commented Dr. Wang. “It is an exciting time in the genetic testing field and Mainz represents a unique opportunity for me to provide insight and direction on next-generation technologies that have the potential to have a profound impact in healthcare.”

Mainz is currently marketing ColoAlert through its unique business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility. The Company is also running ColoFuture, an international clinical study evaluating the potential to integrate a portfolio of in-licensed novel mRNA biomarkers into the product which have previously demonstrated the unique ability to identify curable precancerous colonic polyps, as well as treatable early-stage CRC (Herring et al 2021). ColoFuture is evaluating the effectiveness of these biomarkers to enhance ColoAlert’s technical profile to extend its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, while increasing ColoAlert’s rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity. The results of the study will ultimately impact the configuration of ColoAlert prior to commencing the U.S. pivotal study which is on track to begin in 2023.

About ColoAlert
ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.
*Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F-1 filed on January 21, 2022. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Biogen's Mass. headcount falls by 300 in 10 months

    It's the first glimpse into how the drugmaker's operations have changed in the Bay State amid extreme cost-cutting measures.

  • Celcuity stock soars after hours on breakthrough therapy designation for cancer drug

    Shares of Celcuity Inc. were up 17% at $10.80 after hours as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for a cancer drug.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • Rare disease pioneer Ultragenyx buys out gene therapy company as it targets another malady

    The deal includes a $75 million upfront payment and the promise of $115 million to GeneTx shareholders if the Angelman Syndrome therapy hits late-stage clinical and commercial milestones.

  • This Brain Hacking Startup Just Beat Elon Musk’s Neuralink With Its First U.S. Patient

    Andriy Onufriyenko via GettyThings aren’t going too hot for Elon Musk’s brain chip startup Neuralink.In between the allegations of animal abuse, the stifling and abusive workplace, and the fact that Musk secretly fathered twins with one of Neuralink’s top executives, the company—like so many run by the billionaire CEO—has been slow to actually deliver on its promise of a commercially-viable brain-computer interface (BCI). Instead, it's been routinely beaten to the punch by competitors that haven

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • Covid vaccine protection ‘short lived,’ booster doses essential, study confirms

    ‘Continual updating of our vaccinations and booster shots is critical,’ scientists say

  • Entera Bio Outlines Pivotal Osteoporosis Trial, Names New CEO

    Following its End of Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA, Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) has designed the pivotal study for EB613 as an 18-month double-blind placebo-controlled study, followed by a 6-month open-label transition to alendronate for all patients. The study's primary endpoint employs the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Bone Quality Program (FNIH BQP) total hip Bone Mineral Density (BMD) as a surrogate endpoint to evaluate fracture risk. FDA re-confirmed that with a well-des

  • Doing This at Night Is Causing Brain Inflammation, Experts Warn

    Often maligned as a side effect of poor diet or broader bad health, inflammation can actually be good for you when it occurs acutely. That's because during inflammation, the body sends a rush of white blood cells to a particular part of the body, helping to protect against infection or heal an injury.However, when inflammation becomes chronic, it can wreak havoc on your health by leaving you vulnerable to disease and causing complications throughout the body. Experts are now warning about a dang

  • Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Monday he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden's term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, and has led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. In an interview with Politico, Fauci said he hoped to "leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision.”

  • I'm a Pharmacist and Tell People to Never Take This

    It seems like there's a supplement for everything and millions of Americans take one daily to help maintain overall health, but are they actually good for you? Taking supplements is supposed to be beneficial, however many pose hidden dangers that cause harmful and long-lasting side effects. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with pharmacists who reveal which supplements to steer clear of and why. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already

  • If You Got These Common Meds From Walmart or Walgreens, Don't Take Them, FDA Warns

    To combat common aches, pains, and ailments, many of us keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet or first-aid kit. You likely have Tums on hand in case of an upset stomach, and a pain reliever like Tylenol or Advil to treat a sudden headache. Oftentimes, the most convenient—and the most affordable—retailers to buy these products at are your local Walgreens or Walmart stores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a warning about one over-the-counter (OTC) medication that you cou

  • Fauci plans to retire by end of U.S. President Biden's term

    (Reuters) -Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, confirmed he will retire by the end of President Joe Biden's first term, but it could come much earlier than that, the infectious disease expert told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "I haven't made an announcement of my retirement, but it could be anywhere from now until then," Fauci said in the telephone interview. Fauci, 81, in late November 2021 told Reuters he was "not even remotely contemplating" retirement.

  • I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.

    "One week, I was a healthy 26-year-old woman and the next, I was exposed to COVID and developed lingering, disparate symptoms. Could it be mere coincidence?"

  • Man with Parkinson’s demonstrates how deep brain stimulation helped him regain use of his hands

    "I've not been able to eat cereal from a bowl for 7 years..."

  • What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

    Temperatures can hit unbearable levels in the summer

  • Your first aid kit is incomplete without these 3 things

    These three first aid essentials will keep everyone healthy and feeling good while you enjoy the summer.

  • The #1 Worst Protein for Your Heart, Says Dietitian

    Protein is a macronutrient that provides the body with amino acids that are used for many biological roles in the body. You can get protein from both plant and animal foods, but you do have to be more wary of your choices when it comes to animal sources.With animal protein, you do want to choose lean cuts where you are getting numerous essential nutrients your body needs but with lower saturated and total fat amounts. Processed meats and higher fat cuts are very high in saturated fat, a nutrient

  • This Is Exactly How To Figure Out The Calorie Deficit You Need To Lose Weight, RDs Say

    Here's how to figure out how many calories to eat to lose weight using the Mifflin-St. Jeor equation, a calorie deficit calculator, or by working with an RD.

  • 5 hacks to destress and decompress after a long day

    It’s so important to be mindful of our stress levels. Thankfully, we’ve found some calming products that may help you relax and unwind after a long day.