Mainz Biomed Appoints Michele Pedrocchi, Former Head of Roche Diagnostics Business Development, to Strategic Advisory Board

Mainz BioMed NV
·6 min read
In this article:
BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Michele Pedrocchi to its Strategic Advisory Board.

“Having Michele join our Strategic Advisory Board is a fantastic addition given his prolific background in the in vitro diagnostics space,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “Michele’s vast experience launching IVD products in multiple international markets is especially timely for our flagship product, ColoAlert which is in the early stage of its commercial lifecycle, and I’m looking forward to his counsel and direction as we expand ColoAlert’s commercial imprint across Europe and other international territories.”

Dr. Pedrocchi is a seasoned healthcare executive with over 25 years of international experience at Roche spanning in vitro diagnostics, digital health, and personalized medicine. During his tenure at Roche, Dr. Pedrocchi held senior leadership positions across corporate strategy, commercial and business development, including serving as Global Head of Strategy and Business Development for Diagnostics. Under his leadership, the division pioneered the entry into digital health and executed more than 20 acquisitions and 500 licensing deals. Prior leadership positions held at Roche included multiple international roles where Dr. Pedrocchi served as in-country and regional general manager and consistently built a track record of profitably growing businesses in emerging and mature markets. Moreover, he had an instrumental role in introducing patient selection through Companion Diagnostics (CDx) and establishing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as a routine diagnostics methodology. Dr. Pedrocchi is currently an Independent Strategic Advisor and Non-Executive Director to private and public healthcare companies.

“I am thrilled to join the Strategic Advisory Board of Mainz Biomed,” said Dr. Pedrocchi. “The Company is addressing a real issue in early cancer detection with a forward-looking approach: by extracting clinically relevant information from the combination of multiple markers and by making this accessible to a broader population via standardized laboratory kits, the company is going to have a major impact on patients around the world. I am truly looking forward to working with Guido and the team in making this happen.”

In his advisory role with Mainz Biomed, Dr. Pedrocchi will play an active role in supporting the Company’s business model of partnering with third-party laboratories, exploring distribution relationships and other types of commercial partnerships. In addition, Dr. Pedrocchi will support the management team as it evaluates strategic partnerships for Mainz’s pipeline of product candidates inclusive of licensing and M&A opportunities.

About ColoAlert
ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.
*Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently, there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with an FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its Prospectus filed on October 12, 2021 and amended on October 25, 2021 and November 1, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


