Mainz Biomed and Partners Join International Awareness Campaign for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that, together with its German partner laboratories, it will join a collective of physicians, healthcare professionals, laboratories and healthcare organizations in a national campaign to raise awareness for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening.

“CRC is the second most common and lethal cancer in the world. More than 500,000 European citizens are expected to be diagnosed this year alone*,” said Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “With early detection of the disease imperative to successful treatment, international initiatives like March’s CRC Awareness Month are an invaluable way to raise awareness and literally save lives across the world. We’re very proud to partner with so many other purpose-led organizations and play our part in eradicating this horrendous disease.”

As part of CRC Awareness Month, throughout March, Mainz Biomed will join a coordinated campaign with collaboration from both governmental and private organizations from across Germany, designed to draw attention to CRC, provide valuable information to citizens and encourage more people to undergo proactive screening.

Using multiple advertising channels, patients will be encouraged to visit www.gemeinsam-gegen-darmkrebs.de (Together Against Colorectal Cancer), an online resource that provides detailed information about CRC screening as well as a risk calculator able to determine their risk profile for the disease and offer appropriate follow-up measures. Patients will also be able to find details of local physicians, testing labs, and schedule a free phone consultation with Mainz Biomed’s in-house physicians.

Colorectal Cancer month is an internationally-recognized celebration designed to increase awareness for CRC screening. Originally established via Presidential Proclamation signed by President Clinton on February 29th, 2000, it has become a catalyst for Governments and organizations across the globe to communicate new research and advice, and host special events designed to help engage their local communities in raising awareness of the disease.

About ColoAlert

ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About the ColoFuture Study

The ColoFuture study is an international clinical trial evaluating over 600 patients (women or men) in the age range of 40-85 at two participating centers in Norway and two in Germany. Subjects are invited to potentially participate in the trial when referred for a colonoscopy (pre-inclusion) to screen for CRC or an overall diagnostic analysis. Those who agree to provide a stool sample in advance of the procedure will be eligible for participation. Inclusion criteria are based on one of the following diagnostic outcomes: CRC, advanced precancerous lesions in colon, or normal colon. Then, each patient outcome will compare the observations recorded from the colonoscopy to the results from the ColoAlert test that incorporates the novel biomarkers. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine sensitivity and specificity rates for CRC with ColoAlert plus the new mRNA biomarkers. There are multiple secondary endpoints for evaluating the modified ColoAlert test, including, determining sensitivity for AA lesions in colon, specificity for advanced precancerous lesions in colon and, specificity for no colorectal finding (normal colon). The Company is expecting to complete enrollment during the second half of 2022 and is targeting reporting study results in early 2023.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

