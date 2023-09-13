Mainz Biomed Paves The Way For Early Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis And Even Prevention

By the words of Dr. Ruediger Dahlke, cancer is a caricature of today’s modern society as it reflects the dark side ‘growth’. Our civilization is clearly more on the dark side of growth with technology advancing but not with our wellbeing in mind as everything seems to be thriving, besides our soul. By not taking the soul along for the growth journey, the lack of growth in consciousness sinks to the body which shows us what is all really about. Perhaps this is why science has been struggling to find a way out of cancer for decades and without success. But today, Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, reported beyond positive study findings regarding its mRNA markers that pave the way for colorectal cancer prevention and early diagnosis.

Mainz’s Study Exceeded Expectations

Mainz Biomed reported better than expected results from its ColoFuture study that included subjects aged 40-85 from participating centers in Germany, Norway and Denmark. The goal of the trial was to assess the potential of integrating a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into its highly efficacious, and easy-to-use screening test for colorectal cancer, ColoAlert®, which is currently on the European market. The ground-breaking study found the sensitivity of 94% for colorectal cancer with a specificity of 97% and a sensitivity for advanced adenoma of 81%. Mainz Biomed looks forward to publishing and presenting these results on its forthcoming medical conference, with the outcome from its eAArly DETECT clinical trial being set to be reported along with the fourth quarter results, as specified by Guido Baechler, Mainz Biomed CEO.

Why Are These Results Ground-breaking?

The evaluated mRNA bis were acquired from the Université de Sherbrooke (January 2022) to potentially enhance ColoAlert®’s technical profile by expanding its range to identify advanced adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, as well as to increase the diagnostic sensitivity and specificity rates for CRC. By detecting polyps before they progress to a cancerous stage, CRC can be prevented as detecting lesions in advanced adenomas early means being able to cure them. Therefore, these findings literally have the potential to change the CRC diagnostic and treatment landscape.

Meanwhile, Moderna Continues Pursuing Its Cancer mRNA Vaccine Dream

Back in May, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) kicked off stage three trials of their first mRNA cancer treatment vaccine upon finding it lowers the risk of death or recurrence in serious skin cancer patients by 44%. Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton also announced vaccines for lung cancer, colon cancer, rare diseases in children and cardiovascular diseases, while adding that preventative vaccines were also a possibility, after gaining approval for prevention. At the end of July, they began enrolling patients in a late-stage study testing their personalized mRNA-based skin cancer vaccine in combination with the immunotherapy Keytruda. The power of mRNA technology is that it literally teaches the immune system to target cells damaged by the certain disease: be it COVID-19 or cancer. In the case of cancer, it provides the industry with the ability to personalize treatments and rapidly scale them. With this potential in mind, Moderna made another bet on Monday as it joined forces with a German drug developer Immatics to boost its cancer vaccine development. Under the agreement, Moderna will be using Immatics’ drug discovery platform to develop mRNA vaccines while also studying its own cancer vaccine in combination with Immatics’ cancer therapy IMA203.

Pfizer Is Still Not Managing To Pull Off Its COVID-19 Success With Cancer

By committing to battle cancer at the speed of science, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is not going as fast towards the big breakthrough compared to the speed it showed in battling COVID-19. But, Pfizer did gain the approval of US FDA for the use of its blood cancer therapy in August. Together with Arvinas, Pfizer was awarded the Innovation Passport designation for treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer. But the Phase III monotherapy trial VERITAC-2 (NCT05654623) won’t complete enrolment before 2024 and Pfizer is still testing the drug in combination therapy.

A Dream That Scientists Have Been Unsuccessfully Chasing For Decades Is Getting Shape...

As Moderna Chief Medical Officer, Paul Burton, put it, the next decade is expected to bring a foundational shift in cancer treatment. At the very least, it is optimistic to see that cancer treatments are evolving and with Merz’s recent test results, there is massive potential for improving outcomes for patients with cancer as today, Merz offered a groundbreaking opportunity to even prevent CRC by successfuly detecting polyps before they progress to a cancerous stage.

