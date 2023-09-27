Mainz Biomed To Present The Power Of mRNA That Promises To Revolutionize Medicine

Pharma companies across the globe, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), are harnessing the potential of mRNA which is creating plenty of space for scientific improvement in the fight against pathogens. The world learned about messenger RNA molecules and their flexibility, speed and power during the COVID-19 battle. Although this virus is still present, mRNA vaccines helped the world cope with this unprecedented health challenge and move on. But this technology is also being tested for use in the battle against rare diseases and even cancer. Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer just announced it will be presenting groundbreaking results from its ColoFuture study that assessed the potential of mRNA biomarkers in colorectal cancer test screening at the 4th International Conference on Gastroenterology.

Dr. Moritz Eidens will be speaking about a novel and non-invasive mRNA and AI based early Colorectal Cancer and Advanced Adenoma detection approach. Dr. Eidens will be presenting a detailed first interim data review of the international COLOFUTURE case control study during the International Conference on Gastroenterology that will be taking place in Paris, France, from October 16th to 18th.

Mainz Biomed conducted a multi-center international clinical trial with the aim to assess the potential to integrate a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into ColoAlert®, a screening test for CRC. The results were more than encouraging. Novel gene expression biomarkers demonstrated sensitivity for colorectal cancer of 94% with specificity of 97% and advanced adenoma sensitivity of 81%. Currently marketed in Europe, Mainz Biomed is conducting a pivotal FDA clinical study for U.S. regulatory approval, while also developing PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test.

mRNA technology brought speed to medical science which was not possible with conventional vaccine approaches. In simple words, this technology works by teaching and training the cells to be ready to fight when a specific enemy attacks the body. It is also short-lived and therefore, does not linger in the body as once it is used by the body’s cellular machine to do its job, it’s destroyed, easing concerns of it interacting with the host’s DNA. Pfizer and Moderna showed its power in easing the symptoms of COVID-19 virus, fueling our defense mechanisms. Moderna might have entered the spotlight thanks to COVID-19, but back in June, it reported encouraging results from its mid-stage trail evaluating its experimental mRNA-based vaccine it developed with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) in an effort to combat the deadliest form of skin cancer. The study Moderna conducted found that when the vaccine is combined with an immunotherapy treatment from Merck, Keytruda, it reduced the risk of melanoma spreading by 65% compared to the immunotherapy alone. Earlier data showed that this combined Moderna and Merck treatment cut the risk of death or recurrence of melanoma by 44% compared to the immunotherapy, Keytruda, alone.

With its latest study, Mainz Biomed showed the immense contribution of this technology to detect CRC that is the third most common cancer. Considering that it is the second most common cause of cancer-related disease across the globe, third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third most common cause of cancer-related death in both men and women in the United States, this breakthrough in early prevention could save countless lives.

Looking ahead, Pfizer is working on using mRNA technology to create a new approach to gene editing, possibly removing or correcting faulty genes in patients. As its mission, Moderna states that it is delivering on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of life-changing medicines. Therefore, the power of the mRNA promises to truly revolutionize medicine, improving health and lives across the globe.

