U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.75
    +34.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,760.00
    +235.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,011.25
    +148.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.10
    +24.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.71
    -0.20 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    -10.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.81
    +0.06 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0750
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.87
    +51.58 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.51
    +42.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Mainz Biomed Provides U.S. Regulatory Review Update for ColoAlert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mainz BioMed NV
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MYNZ
Mainz BioMed NV
Mainz BioMed NV

Pivotal Clinical Trial Pre-Submission Accepted for Review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that its pre-submission filed with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for ColoAlert has been accepted for review. By accepting the pre-submission for review, the FDA will provide feedback to the Company on its proposed pivotal U.S. clinical trial design for ColoAlert, its highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC). The FDA feedback is expected in calendar Q2 2022, and will offer Mainz the opportunity to gain preliminary insight and guidance on the potential technical parameters and endpoints of the study, which is on track to commence in 2023.

“We believe it’s important to keep our shareholders current on the company’s clinical and corporate development progress and as such, are pleased to provide this update on ColoAlert’s status with respect to the product’s regulatory pathway and potential timing for U.S. approval,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “The pre-submission forum offered by the FDA is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable input that will enable us to submit the optimal set of trial protocols to best position ColoAlert for success in the clinic and ultimately, the marketplace.”

A key component of Mainz’s U.S. regulatory strategy for ColoAlert is based on the outcome of the Company’s recently announced (February 4, 2022) launch of ColoFuture, an international clinical study evaluating the potential to integrate a portfolio of in-licensed novel mRNA biomarkers into the product. The rationale behind acquiring the rights to these five biomarkers from the Université de Sherbrooke in December of 2021, was based on their documented, unique ability to identify curable precancerous colonic polyps, as well as treatable early-stage CRC (Herring et al 2021). ColoFuture is evaluating the effectiveness of these biomarkers to enhance ColoAlert’s technical profile to extend its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC, while increasing ColoAlert’s rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity. So, if the study results from ColoFuture prove positive, it will solidify ColoAlert as the gold standard at-home diagnostic tool for CRC currently being marketed across Europe and enable Mainz to incorporate these biomarkers into ColoAlert prior to commencing its U.S. pivotal study for the product.

Mainz is currently marketing ColoAlert through its unique business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility.

About ColoAlert
ColoAlert detects colorectal cancer (CRC) via a simple-to-administer test with a sensitivity and specificity nearly as high as the invasive colonoscopy*. The test utilizes proprietary methods to analyze cell DNA for specific tumor markers combined with the fecal immunochemistry test (FIT) and is designed to detect tumor DNA and CRC cases in their earliest stages. The product is CE-IVD marked (complying with EU safety, health and environmental requirements) and is transitioning to compliance with IVDR. The product is commercially available in a selection of countries in the European Union. Mainz Biomed currently distributes ColoAlert through a number of clinical affiliates. Once approved in the U.S., the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.
*Dollinger MM et al. (2018)

About the ColoFuture Study
The ColoFuture study is an international clinical trial evaluating over 600 patients (women or men) in the age range of 40-85 at two participating centers in Norway and two in Germany. Subjects are invited to potentially participate in the trial when referred for a colonoscopy (pre-inclusion) to screen for CRC or an overall diagnostic analysis. Those who agree to provide a stool sample in advance of the procedure will be eligible for participation. Inclusion criteria are based on one of the following diagnostic outcomes: CRC, advanced precancerous lesions in colon, or normal colon. Then, each patient outcome will compare the observations recorded from the colonoscopy to the results from the ColoAlert test that incorporates the novel biomarkers. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine sensitivity and specificity rates for CRC with ColoAlert plus the new mRNA biomarkers. There are multiple secondary endpoints for evaluating the modified ColoAlert test, including, determining sensitivity for AA lesions in colon, specificity for advanced precancerous lesions in colon and, specificity for no colorectal finding (normal colon). The Company is expecting to complete enrollment during the second half of 2022 and is targeting reporting study results in early 2023.

About Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second most lethal cancer in the U.S. and Europe, but also the most preventable with early detection providing survival rates above 90%. Annual testing costs per patient are minimal, especially when compared to late-stage treatments of CRC which cost patients an average of $38,469 per year. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021 there will be approximately 149,500 new cases of colon and rectal cancer in the U.S. with 52,980 resulting in death. Recent FDA decisions suggest that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert in the US should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Currently there are 112 million Americans aged 50+, a total that is expected to increase to 157 million within 10 years. Appropriately testing these US-based 50+ populations every three years as prescribed equates to a US market opportunity of approximately $3.7 Billion per year.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

For more information, please visit www.mainzbiomed.com

For media enquiries, please contact press@mainzbiomed.com

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F-1 filed on January 21, 2022. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

    The mining firm said that profit after tax improved by 116% on 2021.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Russia warns gas prices will double after Nord Stream 2 blocked

    Oil price soars to seven-year high as Putin orders troops into Ukraine What sanctions the UK has imposed on Russia FTSE 100 rises 0.1pc in volatile trading; Pound falls against dollar Russian stocks and rouble tumble; Gas prices surge Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin controls the supply chain of western technology, so who is bluffing? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • AOC under fire for post office row: ‘Is it that she doesn’t know our history?’

    Congresswoman’s office says all options, including current name, will be considered

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur