Overview of Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Stock Transaction

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), a Minnesota-based investment firm, has recently made a notable adjustment to its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC). On December 31, 2023, the firm decreased its holdings in the company by 103,870 shares, which equates to a 7.80% change in shareholding. This transaction has had a minor impact on the firm's portfolio, with a -0.11% trade impact at a trade price of $92.69.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) is renowned for its disciplined long-term investment approach, managing three mutual funds with a focus on companies that exhibit consistent growth, strong returns on invested capital, and durable competitive advantages. The firm's low turnover approach emphasizes in-depth research and a broad understanding of its investments, which often targets less efficient market areas to potentially benefit long-term investors. With a portfolio of 215 stocks and top holdings in major companies like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s equity stands at $8.52 billion, with a strong inclination towards the Technology and Industrials sectors.

Mairs and Power Adjusts Position in Tennant Co

The reduction in Tennant Co shares by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) on the last day of 2023 brought the firm's total share count to 1,227,944, representing 1.34% of its portfolio. Notably, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s holding in Tennant Co now accounts for 6.57% of the company's stock, reflecting the firm's confidence in the company despite the reduction.

Introduction to Tennant Co

Tennant Co, with its stock symbol TNC, is a USA-based company that has been publicly traded since March 3, 1992. The company specializes in manufacturing floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products, offering a range of products and services across various geographic segments. With a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a current stock price of $99.325, Tennant Co is considered modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $83.05. The stock's price-to-GF Value ratio stands at 1.20, and it has experienced a 7.16% gain since the reported transaction.

Mairs and Power Adjusts Position in Tennant Co

Tennant Co's Financial Performance and Rankings

Tennant Co's financial health and growth prospects are reflected in its GF Score of 73/100, indicating a likelihood of average performance. The company's Profitability Rank is strong at 8/10, but its Growth Rank lags at 2/10. Despite this, Tennant Co maintains a solid Operating Margin growth of 16.80% and a respectable Piotroski F-Score of 8, suggesting good financial health.

After the recent transaction, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s position in Tennant Co remains significant, with the firm being one of the largest guru shareholders in the company. However, the largest stake is held by GAMCO Investors, which indicates a strong interest from the investment community in Tennant Co's stock.

Industry and Market Context

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy includes a substantial focus on the Industrials sector, where Tennant Co operates. The company's standing within the Industrial Products industry is solid, with a competitive edge in its specialized market segments.

Other Notable Investors in Tennant Co

In addition to Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), other prominent investors like Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) have also taken an interest in Tennant Co. The collective holdings by these gurus underscore the stock's relevance and potential within the investment community.

Transaction Analysis and Impact

The recent reduction in Tennant Co shares by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's long-term investment philosophy. While the transaction has slightly decreased the firm's exposure to Tennant Co, it still maintains a substantial position, reflecting a continued belief in the company's value proposition. As Tennant Co navigates its industry with a strong profitability rank and a solid operating margin, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s adjusted stake will be an interesting development for value investors to monitor.

