Maison Luxe Provides Update for Investment Holding, Aether Diamonds, The World’s Only Carbon-Negative Diamond Producer

FORT LEE, NJ, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to update shareholders on the Company’s investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”).



Aether creates diamonds from the air, crafting beautiful gemstone-quality diamonds entirely from excess CO2 captured from the Earth's atmosphere. Aether's unique and patented process creates carbon-negative diamonds, making a climate-positive impact for each diamond made. In addition to the carbon they remove to create each diamond, Aether reinvests an additional 10% from each sale to sequester additional carbon.

Aether has recently completed initial brand activations with Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games. For Riot Games, Aether captured C02 at the recently completed League of Legends World Championship which will be used to create the diamonds for the championship rings. Aether has also recently released their first line of sustainable fine jewelry with the Bombé Collection.

Since the start of 2022, Aether has earned its B Corp certification, which solidifies its goals of actively contributing to a better and more sustainable future. They also completed an $18 million Series A funding round led by the global problem-solving organization Helena, along with several other investors, including Ashton Kutcher & Guy Oseary's SoundWaves.

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation founded by jewelry industry veterans with a vision to use cutting-edge climate technologies to craft a better diamond, redefining the ethical and environmental standards of diamond production. Crafted using carbon extracted from the atmosphere, every carat sold positively impacts our climate. Aether's mission is to build a legacy that leaves the planet more brilliant than we found it.

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.



