JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Majestic Mural Unveiled on CSL Welland during St-Lawrence Seaway Opening Ceremony Captures Spirit of Canada Games

·3 min read

The unveiling of "The Runners" created by four Canadian artists marks a new milestone for CSL's biofuel program and launches the countdown to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Steamship Lines ("CSL") marked the official opening today of the St. Lawrence Seaway navigation season at Lock 3 of the Welland Canal, by unveiling "The Runners", a spectacular work of art painted on CSL Welland, a 36,364 DWT Trillium Class bulk carrier.

CSL unveils spectacular mural on bulk cargo ship (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
CSL unveils spectacular mural on bulk cargo ship (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)

Inspired by Greek artistic traditions depicting sport, the colossal 16-by-14-meter mural painted on the ship's accommodation block depicts four runners in motion, striving together towards a common goal.

CSL commissioned the mural, created by renowned Canadian artists Bryan Beyung, Emmanuel Jarus, Andrea Wan and K.C. Hall, to celebrate the spirit of the 2022 Canada Summer Games taking place throughout the Niagara Region from August 6th to the 21st.

Each artist painted a runner according to their distinct style, vision and tradition. Together, the four runners create a collective and harmonious work that reflects the broad mix of people, cultures, backgrounds and abilities in amateur sport today.

"As the primary sponsor of the Canada Games torch relay, we were very excited to work with these young artists," says Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. "They were able to capture the spirit of athleticism, and the common values we share with the Games – collaboration, inclusion, diversity, integrity, responsibility and perseverance."

"The original work of art will serve as a lasting legacy to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games and the ideals they represent," says Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Host Society. "We can't wait to watch CSL Welland and this wonderful mural build energy and excitement for the Games – and we look forward to seeing a CSL ship carry the Canada Games torch for the first time in the event's history."

CSL selected the aptly named CSL Welland for this project to honour the communities of the Niagara Region with whom the company has close ties, and because of the vessel's distinction as a pioneer in supporting sustainable shipping in the Great Lakes.

CSL is committed to striving for a zero-carbon future. As an active participant in CSL's biofuel program, CSL Welland has logged the most engine hours on B100 biodiesel of any vessel in the world. The success of using biofuel on CSL Welland and other CSL ships demonstrates the viability and practicality of this green alternative in supporting the decarbonization of marine transportation.

Since 2019, CSL ships have accumulated nearly 30,000 running hours on biodiesel, representing the world's longest running biofuel trials. The result has seen lifecycle reductions of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of 80 percent, compared with using marine gas oil.

"We are excited to announce we will be pursuing our B100 biofuel program on eight ships during the 2022-23 Great Lakes navigation season," says Martel.

"Just like the runners depicted in the mural, CSL is committed to continuous improvement and to finding solutions to stay at the forefront of safer, greener and more responsible shipping," he added.

"We do it for these young athletes and artists, and we do it for the future of our customers, communities, environment and industry."

More information and artist biographies are available at www.cslships.com.

Canada Steamship Lines is a division of The CSL Group, the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with divisions operating throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Asia, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

The CSL Group Inc. logo (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
The CSL Group Inc. logo (CNW Group/The CSL Group Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majestic-mural-unveiled-on-csl-welland-during-st-lawrence-seaway-opening-ceremony-captures-spirit-of-canada-games-301510239.html

SOURCE The CSL Group Inc.

