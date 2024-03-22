Major Airlines Are Raising Baggage Fees — 5 Tricks To Avoid Paying Them

©iStock.com

American Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and Delta all recently raised their fees for checked baggage, as GOBankingRates previously reported. But you don’t have to pay baggage fees if you learn how to pack smart and book your trip smarter.

Pack Light

The Reddit forum r/Frugal offers tons of tips on how to save money on travel. Frugal traveler r5d400 noted that packing light is a learned skill that has saved them tons of money.

“I see so many people paying for airline bags when it’s a super short trip, or having to pay to do their laundry on location for a < 1 week trip,” they wrote. “I do all my trips, including 2 week trips, with a single backpack. This includes trip[s] to snowy places which require heavier clothing. The jacket doesn’t need to go in the backpack, just carry it on your hand… [roughly] 100 bucks of airline luggage saved!”

Buy What You Need When You Arrive

You can slim down your carry-on bag or lighten your checked luggage load by purchasing trial sizes of personal items like toothpaste and deodorant when you reach your destination. Also, take advantage of the hotel’s shampoo, conditioner, and soaps. If you can streamline your beauty routine when you travel, you will have less to pack.

Join the Frequent Flyer Club

Joining a frequent flyer club has many benefits, including waived baggage fees. You may not even have to accrue enough miles to reach a higher tier to enjoy this benefit. For instance, Delta offers waived baggage fees to SkyMiles Medallion members beginning at the first (Silver) level.

Use the Right Credit Card

Several top-tier travel credit cards or cards affiliated with certain airlines will waive checked bag fees when you book your flight with that card. For instance, the American Airlines AAdvantage Aviator card issued by Barclay’s Bank lets you check one bag free for yourself and four companions traveling with you. You also enjoy preferred boarding for you and four companions, plus 25% off in-flight purchases.

Chase Sapphire Reserve offers a $300 annual travel credit for any travel-related purchases, which you can apply to checked bag fees on any airline.

Know the Rules for Your Airline

You have to know the rules for baggage fees before you can find ways to avoid them. Check the airlines’ website to find the most up-to-date information and policies, including sizes, weights, and how many bags you can check or carry on.

