U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,460.75
    -2.37 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.21
    -210.72 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,835.42
    -58.42 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.83
    -27.32 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.31
    +7.61 (+7.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.33 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4800
    +0.3100 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,111.77
    -250.63 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.65
    +12.62 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Major Apple services including iMessage, iCloud are down in widespread outage

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.

Apple Music, iMessage, iCloud, and Apple Maps are among a number of Apple services that appear affected by a widespread outage.

As of 2:44 p.m. Eastern time, 14 Apple services are experiencing an outage, according to the company's latest update on its System Status page. Apple iCloud web app and iMessage outages, which were initially marked as down, were marked as "resolved" on the page.

The outage has reportedly affected businesses that run on the downed systems, including Apple’s own Apple Store.

Apple retail stores have been unable to conduct regular business that rely on its systems like product repairs and item pick ups, Business Insider reported. The outage has also affected employees at Apple’s corporate operations, limiting workers’ ability to communicate internally.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple iCloud, iMessage down? Services affected by major outage

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion/Barros: It’s time to end the app stores’ anti-competitive practices

    An app developer can only get its software on consumers’ phones by selling through the app stores run by Apple or Google.

  • ARKK’s Best-Ever Week Still Leaves Plenty of Lost Ground in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- A staggering week of gains in Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund has done little to repair balances for investors who piled in after 2020. Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more (updated)

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version

    Apple’s 2022 iPhones will bring the first significant lineup change since 2020. That’s when the iPhone 12 series added a new mini size to the roster. The iPhone 14 will reportedly mark the demise of the mini, as Apple won’t release an iPhone 13 mini successor this fall. Instead, Apple will supposedly introduce a brand … The post iPhone 14 specs leak compares Pro Max to the new Max version appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple May Reserve New A16 Chip for iPhone 14 Pro Models Only

    For the first time in nearly a decade, Apple is mixing up how it delegates chips within the iPhone 14 lineup. The tech giant is reportedly only using its new A16 chip with the more high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, whereas the cheaper iPhone 14 and 14 Max will use the same A15 chip …

  • GM starts producing the Cadlllac Lyriq EV ahead of schedule

    GM has started producing the Cadillac Lyriq EV nine months ahead of the original schedule.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Cattle Ranchers Take Aim at Meatpackers’ Dominance

    Nebraska cattlemen plan to build their own butchering plant to bypass America’s meat-processing giants, which they say underpay for livestock even as inflation drives up food prices.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Volkswagen exec on the electric VW bus: 'I’ve never seen this much demand for a vehicle'

    Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO Scott Keogh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automaker's investment in North American manufacturing, the chip shortage, the electric VW bus, and what's driving the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue by Selling More Ads. Here’s How.

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Lamborghini can absorb lost sales in Russia through other markets -CEO

    Italian luxury sports car brand Lamborghini can easily make up for lost sales from its decision to suspend business in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said on Monday. Winkelmann said Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, sold a record of around 200 cars in Russia last year, out of a record of 8,405 globally. "The cars we have planned to produce for Russia this year can be easily absorbed by other markets," he said in a web press conference.

  • FedEx Earns No. 16 Spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

    FedEx Remains the Highest Ranked Delivery Company on the Overall List

  • Florida Power & Light welcomes Daytona startup to its 35 Mules innovation hub

    A Central Florida startup is one of seven companies chosen to join Florida Power & Light Co.’s 35 Mules program – an in-house innovation hub based in FPL’s Juno Beach headquarters. The local firm is Daytona Beach-based Sensatek Propulsion Technology Inc., which has an office with 11 employees at 1 Aerospace Blvd. It provides autonomous monitoring of industrial systems using artificial intelligence-enabled technology for harsh environments — it develops and makes wireless, high-temperature, gas turbine sensors to measure heat transfer data for customers in several industries, including energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, glassmaking, aviation and aerospace. Founded in 2015, Sensatek Propulsion is funded by the National Science Foundation, and its blade tip sensors have been tested and verified around the world.