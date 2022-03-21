Major Apple services including iMessage, iCloud are down in widespread outage

In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York.

Apple Music, iMessage, iCloud, and Apple Maps are among a number of Apple services that appear affected by a widespread outage.

As of 2:44 p.m. Eastern time, 14 Apple services are experiencing an outage, according to the company's latest update on its System Status page. Apple iCloud web app and iMessage outages, which were initially marked as down, were marked as "resolved" on the page.

The outage has reportedly affected businesses that run on the downed systems, including Apple’s own Apple Store.

Apple retail stores have been unable to conduct regular business that rely on its systems like product repairs and item pick ups, Business Insider reported. The outage has also affected employees at Apple’s corporate operations, limiting workers’ ability to communicate internally.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple iCloud, iMessage down? Services affected by major outage