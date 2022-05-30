U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +2.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2658
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5170
    +0.4320 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,702.99
    +1,589.63 (+5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.10
    +42.60 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Major call for proposals launched to connect persons with disabilities with good jobs

·4 min read

HALIFAX, NS, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Persons with disabilities continue to face barriers in finding and keeping employment and many are unable to participate fully in Canadian society and the economy. That is why the Government of Canada is working with partners and the disability community to invest in programs and services that will help to increase the accessibility of workplaces and connect persons with disabilities to skills training and good jobs.

Today, as part of National AccessAbility Week 2022, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, announced a call for proposals (CFP) under the Opportunities Fund (OF) for Persons with Disabilities.  Up to $270M is available to fund up to 180 projects over the next three years.  The objective is to increase the participation and improve the financial security of persons with disabilities in the workforce, while also helping to address labour market shortages across several sectors throughout Canada.

Minister Qualtrough made the announcement during a visit to the TEAM Work Cooperative with Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West. The Cooperative received $952,910 under the OF in 2018 to assist 116 persons with disabilities in Nova Scotia, including 86 youth, to develop the skills needed to obtain and keep good jobs. The Minister and MP Diab met with several project participants and discussed their past employment challenges and successes.

Today's announcement supports the Government's Employment Strategy for Persons with Disabilities, which is part of its Disability Inclusion Action Plan. The Strategy aims to:

  • assist individuals to find and keep jobs, and advance in their careers or become entrepreneurs;

  • support the efforts of employers to diversify their workforces by creating inclusive and accessible workplaces for employees with disabilities; and,

  • increase the supply, capacity and reach of individuals and organizations that work to support disability inclusion and accessibility in employment.

Eligible organizations have until July 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to apply by visiting: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/disability-opportunity-national-regional.html

Quotes

"Persons with disabilities are the most creative and innovative people I know. We spend our entire lives problem solving. So the fact that persons with disabilities still remain underemployed means the Canadian economy is missing out. The Opportunities Fund is a chance for employers to change this, tap into this rich pool of talent, and grow their workforce for the better."
  – Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"In Nova Scotia, over 30% of adult residents live with at least one disability. Ensuring that they are equipped to enter, and succeed in, our labour force is essential for strengthening our economy and unlocking the full potential of our businesses. Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to providing the resources necessary to empower people with disabilities in their unique employment journeys. I know from working alongside Team Work Cooperative just how much of an impact we can make when we actively support workplace inclusion and recognize the skills and talents of all Canadians."
Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"The Opportunities Fund has been hosted by TEAM Work since 1997 and has been an instrumental tool in providing support to persons with disabilities on their employment journey. We have seen this support be the catalyst people have needed to overcome barriers in a supportive environment with supportive employers."
– Opportunities Fund Manager, Tyler Field

Quick Facts

  • According to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, the employment rates of persons with disabilities are much lower than those of Canadians without disabilities —59 per cent versus 80 per cent.

  • The Opportunities Fund (OF) helps persons with disabilities to overcome barriers through finding and keeping good jobs. It also helps employers hire and retain employees with disabilities. The OF funds a wide range of programs and services, including skills training, job search supports, pre-employability services, wage subsidies, work placements and hands-on supports to help employers create inclusive and accessible workplaces.

  • In Budget 2022, the Government of Canada committed $272.6 million over five years support the implementation of an employment strategy for persons with disabilities through the Opportunities Fund.

  • TEAM Work Cooperative helps persons with disabilities in Halifax, Truro and Amherst to develop their skills and employability with workshops, training, career counselling, mentoring, and workplace placement, preparing them to obtain and keep employment. The Cooperative also assists persons with disabilities to acquire digital literacy skills and improve their knowledge of technologies.

  • .The Disability Inclusion Action Plan is focused on reducing poverty among persons with disabilities, helping persons with disabilities into good quality jobs and facilitating easier access to federal programs and services while fostering a culture of inclusion.

  • National AccessAbility Week (NAAW) is taking place May 29 to June 4, 2022, and is a nationwide week of recognition, celebrating the many social, economic, cultural and political achievements of persons with disabilities. The theme for the NAAW 2022 is: "Inclusive from the start."

Associated Links

National AccessAbility Week 2022
Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities
Making an accessible Canada for persons with disabilities

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c5343.html

Recommended Stories

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • Brent Crude Hits $120 as China Eases Curbs, EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude surged past $120 as China eased anti-virus lockdowns and the European Union worked on a plan to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV PulseOil rose 1.9% to rea

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.

  • Analysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reconfigured the global oil market, with African suppliers stepping in to meet European demand and Moscow, stung by Western sanctions, increasingly tapping risky ship-to-ship transfers to get its crude to Asia. The reroutings mark the biggest supply-side shakeup of the global oil trade since the U.S. shale revolution altered the shape of the market around a decade ago and suggest Russia will be able to navigate a European Union (EU) oil ban, provided Asia and China continue to buy its crude.

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • I Don't Have a 401(k) and I Don't Care. Here's Why

    A 401(k) can be a great retirement savings tool if you have access to one, especially if your employer matches some of your contributions. Since I'm self-employed, I don't have access to a 401(k). This is a special type of retirement account only available to self-employed workers, and while it doesn't come with an employer match, it has other valuable benefits.

  • Volkswagen says supply-chain problems are easing even as some Audi buyers face year-long wait times

    Chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen is seeing a “clear improvement through summer” on the supply of microchips it needs for its vehicles.

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • Russia's Seaborne Crude Flows Rise While EU Tussles Over Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, while the European Union searches for a sanctions deal. But Europe’s avoidance of the country’s supplies is forcing barrels on longer routes to willing buyers in Asia, with India the biggest market for crude from western Russia. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsE

  • US braces for heightened monkeypox outbreak by ramping up testing capacity

    Unlike the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the US has a test for monkeypox ready to go

  • Can I Stop Isolating If I'm Still Testing Positive for the Virus?

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus moves fast. Symptoms typically appear just a few days after infection, with viral levels peaking less than five days after the pathogen first becomes detectable. But for some people, the virus seems to linger, with at-home tests coming back positive day after day, even after other people in the household return to work or school. So why do some people test positive for the virus for 10 or 12 or even 14 days — and are they still infectious after so long? “It

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.