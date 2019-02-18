Major Chinese University Launches Blockchain Research Center

One of the most selective universities in China, Fudan University, has opened a blockchain research center, according to an announcement published on Feb. 15.

Per the announcement, Fudan University established the Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center in collaboration with Zhongan Online Property Insurance Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Zhongren Information Technology Co., Ltd.

The center will purportedly carry out basic research on blockchain technology, demonstrate its application, as well as provide associated talent training. The establishment of the Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center will further promote the development and growth of the blockchain industry in Shanghai and purportedly facilitate the development of the Shanghai economy.

Other Chinese universities have also integrated blockchain into their scholarship programs. In January, in collaboration with blockchain payments firm Ripple, the Institute for Fintech Research at Beijing’s Tsinghua University (THUIFR) announced the Blockchain Technology Research Scholarship Program (BRSP). The program reportedly intends to bring together the best graduate students in China in 2019 to study global blockchain regulations and industry development.

Earlier this month, the Chinese Institute for Fintech Research at Tsinghua University joined Ripple’s global University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) — which was originally launched in June 2018 — that supports academic research, technical development and innovation in blockchain, cryptocurrencies and digital payments.

