U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +1.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.50
    +3.10 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.11 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9591
    -0.0020 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7860
    +0.1060 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,040.20
    -82.94 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Major Crypto Fund Youbi Capital Focuses on Singapore

·3 min read

Early VC backer of Avalanche, Polkadot, Algorand aims to capture the migration of talents and users from Web2 to Web3

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youbi Capital, a leading digital asset VC fund, is betting on Singapore to drive mainstream adoption of Web3.

Youbi Capital bets on Singapore for mainstream adoption and to capture the talent and user migration from Web2 to Web3

As a consistent early backer of elite blockchain projects like Avalanche, Polkadot, Algorand and DeBank, Youbi Capital has been quick to spot market opportunities.

That pursuit of the next wave of crypto winners is leading the firm to set its sights on Singapore as the locus of crypto innovation.

CEO and Founder Chen Li acknowledged Singapore's strategic value as Asia's leading crypto hub. Investment in Singapore's crypto and blockchain companies surged to a record $1.48bn last year – nearly half of Asia-Pacific's total for 2021. Chen described Singapore as a melting pot of tech talent from the "old and new" worlds.

"Singapore is a crossroads for Web2 founders to learn of Web3 tech stack – and for Web3 founders to convert Web2 users," Chen said.

"Web2's increasing restrictions and minimal growth are producing a wave of migrating talent. As these founders move toward Web3, we look forward to funding projects that bring users to the next generation. Singapore is the perfect place for inspiration."

Youbi Capital has invested in world-class solutions designed to create a sustainable and inclusive Web3 infrastructure since 2017. Founded by senior investment professionals on Wall Street, owners of top bitcoin mining pools and veteran crypto investors, Youbi Capital will leverage its background in the East and connections in the West to bridge the two worlds in Singapore.

The fund has backed more than 100 blockchain projects, including early backing of primary Layer 1 protocols. Youbi is also a proud early supporter of leading Asian infrastructure and application projects like MetaOne, Meson Network, Unipass, Mask Network, Double, NFTGo, and Gritti.

Youbi Capital is already playing an active role in Singapore's blockchain ecosystem, including supporting events at Asia Crypto Week. The week of various independent side events around Asia's leading crypto event, TOKEN2049, takes place from 26 September to 2 October. Chen is set to represent Youbi Capital as a keynote speaker around the topic of Define the Web3 UX. "Ultimately, web3 is an infrastructure revolution that greatly reduces the cost for people to collaborate," Chen said. "Better yet, an evolving tech stack means that founders can bring web2 users into web3 integrations (like non-custodian wallets) without any impact on functionality. This could hold the key to bringing many more millions of people into web3."

"Singapore is fertile ground to fund new ventures that onboard the mainstream, provide open ecosystems and usher in the age of decentralization – simultaneously."

For more, visit https://youbicapital.com/

About Youbi Capital

Youbi Capital is a leading digital asset VC and accelerator focused on investing in projects that abstract the functionalities of infrastructure applications. The fund creates long-term value by investing in next-gen technologies and truly disruptive decentralized business applications.

Media Contact
Crystal Bai
crystal@nolita.media

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-crypto-fund-youbi-capital-focuses-on-singapore-301634815.html

SOURCE Youbi Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Intel CEO takes on Nvidia with new launch

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Up Earlier This Morning

    Worries over higher interest rates and the economy have sent Apple shares down 14% year to date. There were reports out of China that demand for iPhone 14 Pro was strong and that there was lower demand for lower-priced models. Here's what that might mean for Apple's business.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifes

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • Apple iPhone 14 demand trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Apple still looks to be winning big with its new iPhones despite yawning fears of a global recession, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • Apple’s Wearables Are Like the iPhone. The Costlier Models Are Selling Better.

    The company unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch SE, and the latest version of AirPods Pro when it launched the iPhone 14.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • 11 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The global cloud computing market is anticipated to reach $1,554.94 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.7%. Cloud computing offers […]

  • 1 Move That Could Supercharge Apple's iPhone Revenue

    The smartphone giant missed a trick this time, but it could eventually win big from this emerging niche.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • iPhone 14 Demand in China Weaker Than Expected, Jefferies Says

    The iPhone 14 was available in stores Sept. 16, and data on how the product has been selling has been rolling in. China is an important market for Apple.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Photos With Recent Upgrades

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is gearing up to roll out new features in Google Photos to provide an enhanced experience to users.

  • 2 Software Stocks I'm Buying on Repeat During This Bear Market

    These two companies have durable earnings streams that should hold up even if the economy takes a tumble.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Alienware's revamped QD-OLED gaming monitor is slimmer and cheaper

    Alienware has introduced a new version of its QD-OLED gaming monitor with a sleeker design and a lower price.