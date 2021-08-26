U.S. markets closed

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Insights into Leading Pharma Players, Novel Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials and Future Outlook | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·5 min read

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline is evolving with the novel as well as repurposed therapies in the pipeline along with an improved understanding of mechanisms of action.

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Insights into Leading Pharma Players, Novel Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials and Future Outlook | DelveInsight

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline is evolving with the novel as well as repurposed therapies in the pipeline along with an improved understanding of mechanisms of action.

DelveInsight’s Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Pipeline Insights report offers exhaustive coverage of the emerging therapy landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive and abandoned therapeutic agents.

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline reports lay down a complete picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Major Depressive Disorder domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report:

  • The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 75+ key players and 75+ key therapies.

  • Major Depressive Disorder pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Lumateperone, and others, and several others expected to enter the MDD market in the next decade.

  • Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline are Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, among others

  • In June 2021, Sage Therapeutics and Biogen announced the Phase III results for Zuranolone (WATERFALL Study). The study met its primary endpoint, at Day 15, zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms as measured by HAMD-17 (p=0.0141) compared to placebo.

  • In June 2021, Small Pharma announced the expansion of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial for its lead product, SPL026, an N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") based treatment for major depressive disorder.

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies and Forecast

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is one of the most common psychiatric disorders that leads to persistent sadness, loss of interest or pleasure, low energy, worse appetite and sleep, and even suicide, disrupting daily activities and psychosocial functions. It is the leading cause of disease burden in high-income countries.

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

Vraylar

Allergan/Gedeon Richter

Phase III

Dopamine D2 receptor partial agonists

Oral

PDC-1421

Biolite Inc.

Phase II

Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors

Oral

AV-101

VistaGen Therapeutics

Phase II

NMDA receptor modulators

Oral

AXS-05

Axsome Therapeutics

Preregistration

Adrenergic receptor antagonists

Oral

Pramipexole

Chase Therapeutics

Phase II

Dopamine D2 receptor agonists

Oral

SAGE-217

Sage Therapeutics

Phase III

GABA A receptor modulators

Oral

LY03005

Luye Pharma Group

Preregistration

Serotonin uptake inhibitors

Oral

Seltorexant

Minerva Therapeutics

Phase III

Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists

Oral

PH10

VistaGen Therapeutics

Phase II

Chemoreceptor cell stimulants

Intranasal

PRAX-114

Praxis Precision Medicines

Phase II/III

GABA modulators

Oral

REL-1017

Relmada Therapeutics

Phase III

NMDA receptor antagonists

Oral

Caplyta

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Phase III

Glutamate modulator

Oral

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies and Futuristic Trends

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Assessment

The Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • IND

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

  • Bispecific Antibody

  • Peptides

  • Small molecule

  • Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Subcutaneous

  • Intranasal

  • Intramuscular

By Mechanism of Action

  • Dopamine D2 receptor agonist

  • Serotonin 1A receptor agonists

  • Glutamate modulator

  • NMDA receptor modulators

  • Adrenergic receptor antagonists

  • GABA A receptor modulators

  • Orexin receptor type 2 antagonists

By Targets

  • Dopamine D2 receptor

  • Serotonin 1A receptor

  • Glutamate

  • NMDA receptor

  • Adrenergic receptor

  • GABA A receptor

  • Orexin receptor type 2

Get in touch with our Business executive for Informative Business Decisions, Licensing Services and Consulting Solutions

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Axsome Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Sage Therapeutics, Chase Therapeutics, Minerva Biosciences, Relmada Therapeutics, Praxis Precision Medicines, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Gedeon Richter, Small Pharma, Clexio Biosciences, VistaGen Therapeutics, among others.

Key Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Therapies: Vraylar, PDC-1421, AV-101, AXS-05, Pramipexole, SAGE-217, LY03005, Seltorexant, PH10, PRAX-114, REL-1017, Caplyta, Cariprazine, SPL026, CLE-100, among others.

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline: Novel therapies and Emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Major Depressive Disorder Disease Overview

3

Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Outlook

4

Comparative Analysis

5

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage

6

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage

7

Major Depressive Disorder Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis

8

Inactive Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Products

9

Appendix

10

Report Methodology

11

Consulting Services

12

Disclaimer

13

About DelveInsight

Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Therapies, Treatments and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Concussions Market
DelveInsight's "Concussions Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Memory Disorders Market
DelveInsight's "Memory Disorders - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market
DelveInsight's "Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Multiple Sclerosis Market
DelveInsight's "Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Narcotic Overdose Market
DelveInsight's " Narcotic Overdose - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Narcolepsy Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Narcolepsy–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030’ report..

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Postpartum Depression Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Postpartum Depression (PPD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030’ report.

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market
DelveInsight's "Treatment resistant depression - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report offers.

Suggested reading

Mental Health Disorders
Bipolar Depression Market
Depression and Mental Health Of The Society
Dynamics Of Schizophrenia Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
www.delveinsight.com


