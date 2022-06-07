U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.77
    +1.27 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.70
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2591
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5950
    +0.6940 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,391.32
    -114.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Major Drilling Announces Q4 EBITDA up 240% with Strong Revenue Growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Major Drilling Group International Inc.
·23 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MJDLF
Major Drilling Group International Inc.
Major Drilling Group International Inc.

MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”), today reported results for the year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ended April 30, 2022. 

Highlights

  • Annual revenue of $650 million, highest since 2013, with annual EBITDA(1) of $114 million.

  • Quarterly revenue of $190.0 million, an increase of 48% over the same period last year.

  • EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $40.7 million, an increase of 240% compared to same period last year.

  • Net earnings of $22.4 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from net earnings of $2.3 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period last year.

“As the upcycle progresses, demand for our specialized drilling services continues to grow with customers turning to us to execute their increasingly challenging drill programs.  Despite the COVID-19 Omicron variant causing some minor delays to operations, the momentum we saw in January continued throughout this quarter,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling.

“I am particularly pleased to see the efforts deployed by our teams over the last few years, both in terms of recruiting and preparation, finally bearing fruit.  Furthermore, at a time when the industry faces a shortage of qualified crews, we saw greater recognition from our customers for our superior value-added services, which has allowed us to gain new contracts, and renew contracts at improved terms and pricing.  Finally, our strategy of holding rigs and inventory ready for immediate deployment to customers also continues to deliver results, mitigating any potential supply chain disruptions experienced in the industry.”

“The fourth quarter of 2022 closed a fiscal year of exceptional EBITDA growth, as the operating leverage inherent in our business model delivered positive results. We generated $40.7 million in EBITDA in the quarter, the highest Major Drilling has seen since the previous upcycle.  Despite an expected ramp-up in working capital, caused by the Company's rapid growth in the quarter, our financial position remains strong and our balance sheet flexible, with net debt(1) of only $1.6 million at the end of the quarter,” said Ian Ross, CFO of Major Drilling. “Our ability to invest in our equipment and respond to growth opportunities has been well received by our customers.  We continued this effort by spending $14.9 million on capital expenditures this quarter, adding seven drill rigs and support equipment for existing rigs going out in the field. At the same time, we continue to keep our fleet modern by disposing of four older, less efficient rigs, bringing the total rig count to 603. In line with our plans, we invested $49.9 million in capital expenditures during the fiscal year, adding 29 new drills and support equipment.”

“Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, we continue to see an increase in inquiries from all categories of customers.  Most senior companies expect to at least replicate the drilling efforts deployed in fiscal 2022, with many increasing their efforts, some significantly. Additionally, last month’s announcement by the Canadian government, doubling the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) for critical minerals, should help spark even more funding of exploration efforts going forward, driving more discoveries towards development in the future,” said Denis Larocque.

“Gold projects accounted for 52% of our drilling revenue this year. This is key for Major Drilling’s success, as gold has led the mineral exploration recovery with the average gold mine life falling to a low of nearly 10 years due to the lack of exploration over the last 6 years.  Because of this growing supply shortfall, several of our senior gold customers have committed to prioritizing value-adding grassroots exploration and development. Many of the new mineral deposits in question are located in areas challenging to access, requiring complex drilling solutions, and increasing demand for Major Drilling’s specialized services.”

“Turning to the base metals, we saw an increase in copper exploration in fiscal 2022, representing 19% of our revenue.  Most industry experts believe that there is an urgent need to replenish copper reserves given the anticipated supply deficit.  The global demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, which will only increase the need for metals like copper, nickel and lithium.  Against this backdrop, we have also seen governments across the world unleashing significant stimulus programs, targeting renewable energy and upgrading their electric grids. This will require an enormous volume of copper and uranium, increasing pressure on the existing supply/demand dynamic. We expect all of this to lead to substantial additional investments in copper and other base metal exploration projects as we help our customers discover the metals that will allow the world to accelerate its efforts toward decarbonization.”

“With these fundamentals still firmly in place, the outlook for our Company remains extremely positive.  With the need to add more specialized and underground drills in some of our busy markets, the Company expects to spend approximately $65 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2023, to continue to meet and exceed the rigorous standards of our customers,” stated Mr. Larocque.

“Major Drilling continues to be in a unique position to react to, and benefit from these market dynamics. Although availability of skilled labour continues to be challenging for everyone in the most operationally intense markets, putting pressure on costs, we continue to aggressively and successfully invest in the recruitment and training of new drillers. I’m proud to say that, backed by our strong financial position, our foresight to prepare ahead of this upcycle by focusing investment on safety, equipment, inventory and innovation, has secured our position as both the operator and employer of choice in our industry,” said Denis Larocque.

In millions of Canadian dollars (except earnings per share)

 

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

Revenue

 

$

190.0

 

 

$

128.1

 

 

$

650.4

 

 

$

432.1

 

Gross margin

 

 

25.5

%

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

21.5

%

 

 

14.8

%

Adjusted gross margin (1)

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

23.4

%

EBITDA (1)

 

 

40.7

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

114.1

 

 

 

53.9

 

As percentage of revenue

 

 

21.4

%

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

12.5

%

Net earnings

 

 

22.4

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

53.5

 

 

 

10.0

 

Earnings per share

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

0.12

 

(1) See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

Total revenue for the quarter was $190.0 million, up 48.3% from revenue of $128.1 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The foreign exchange translation impact on revenue and net earnings for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was negligible. All regions saw tremendous growth driven by the Company’s positioning in an industry upturn.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations increased by 47.0% to $109.1 million, compared to the same period last year. Growth continued in the Company’s busiest market as customers recognized the Company’s superior value-added services and ability to supply crews, rigs and inventory to jobs.

South and Central American revenue increased by 46.3% to $47.7 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year.  This growth was driven by improved market conditions in Argentina and Chile, which had been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in the prior year.

Australasian and African revenue increased by 56.6% to $33.2 million, compared to the same period last year. The McKay acquisition was the main driver of this increase.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 25.5%, compared to 11.7% for the same period last year.  Depreciation expense totaling $10.4 million is included in direct costs for the current quarter, versus $8.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 31.0% for the quarter, compared to 18.4% for the same period last year.  Margins improved from the prior year due to improved productivity from the Company’s training schools and favourable pricing arrangements that helped offset inflation headwinds.

General and administrative costs were $15.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million compared to the same quarter last year.  The McKay acquisition accounted for $0.8 million of this increase, while the balance is made up of an increase in employee compensation and increased travel costs as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Other expenses were $3.4 million, up from $0.8 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to higher incentive compensation expenses throughout the Company given the increased profitability.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $6.5 million, compared to an expense of $0.3 million for the prior year period.  The increase from the prior year was due to an overall increase in profitability.

Net earnings were $22.4 million or $0.27 per share ($0.27 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to net earnings of $2.3 million or $0.03 per share ($0.03 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022

Total revenue for the year ended April 30, 2022 was $650.4 million, up from revenue of $432.1 million recorded last year. The unfavourable foreign exchange translation impact on revenue for the year, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was approximately $17 million. The impact on net earnings was minimal as expenditures in foreign jurisdictions tend to be in the same currency as revenue.

Revenue for the year from Canada - U.S. drilling operations increased by 48% to $366.7 million, compared to the same period last year. The growth is attributed to the Company’s positioning in a busy market, accompanied by a favourable pricing environment.

South and Central American revenue increased by 59% to $151.6 million for the year, compared to the previous year. This region was heavily impacted by COVID-19 in the prior year and has shown signs of recovery throughout the fiscal year.

Australasian and African revenue increased by 49% to $132.1 million, compared to the same period last year. The McKay acquisition is the main driver of the growth in the region.

Gross margin percentage for the year was 21.5%, compared to 14.8% for the previous year.  Depreciation expense totaling $40.6 million is included in direct costs for the current year, versus $37.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 27.7% for the year, compared to 23.4% for the previous year.  Contract renewals that covered inflation, and productivity improvements due to enhanced training programs, enabled margins to improve. Prior year margins were impacted by ramp-up costs due to rapid growth.

General and administrative costs were $57.0 million, up $9.9 million compared to the previous year.  The McKay acquisition represented the majority of the increase, while increased travel and inflationary wage adjustments represented the remainder.

Other expenses were $11.8 million, up from $4.1 million in the prior year, due primarily to higher incentive compensation expenses throughout the Company given the increased profitability.

The income tax provision for the year was an expense of $15.0 million compared to an expense of $3.6 million for the prior year.  The increase from the prior year was due to an overall increase in profitability.

Net earnings were $53.5 million or $0.65 per share ($0.65 per share diluted) for the year, compared to $10.0 million or $0.12 per share ($0.12 per share diluted) for the prior year.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company’s financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, with the exception of certain financial measures detailed below. The measures below have been used consistently by the Company’s management team in assessing operational performance on both segmented and consolidated levels, and in assessing the Company’s financial strength. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level and are commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as indicators of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross profit/margin - excludes depreciation expense:

(in $000s CAD)

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

189,975

 

 

$

128,117

 

 

$

650,415

 

 

$

432,076

 

Less: direct costs

 

141,527

 

 

 

113,064

 

 

 

510,642

 

 

 

367,988

 

Gross profit

 

48,448

 

 

 

15,053

 

 

 

139,773

 

 

 

64,088

 

Add: depreciation

 

10,416

 

 

 

8,570

 

 

 

40,579

 

 

 

37,051

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

58,864

 

 

 

23,623

 

 

 

180,352

 

 

 

101,139

 

Adjusted gross margin

 

31.0

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

23.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization:

(in $000s CAD)

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

22,433

 

 

$

2,344

 

 

$

53,459

 

 

$

10,034

 

Finance costs

 

385

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,168

 

Income tax provision

 

6,471

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

3,552

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,440

 

 

 

9,112

 

 

 

43,981

 

 

 

39,160

 

EBITDA

$

40,729

 

 

$

11,952

 

 

$

114,094

 

 

$

53,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (debt) – cash net of debt, excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS 16 Leases:

 

Current quarter
ended

 

 

Previous quarter
ended

 

 

 

 

 

(in $000s CAD)

April 30, 2022

 

 

January 31, 2022

 

 

April 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

71,260

 

 

$

78,306

 

 

$

22,359

 

Contingent consideration

 

(22,907

)

 

 

(22,176

)

 

 

(1,907

)

Long-term debt

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(50,016

)

 

 

(15,462

)

Net cash (debt)

$

(1,647

)

 

$

6,114

 

 

$

4,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments, or performance that the Company expects to occur (including management’s expectations regarding the Company’s objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and businesses) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by future or conditional verbs such as “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and terms and expressions of similar import.  All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this document in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company’s services; the level of funding for the Company’s clients (particularly for junior mining companies); competitive pressures; global political and economic environments; the integration of business acquisitions and the realization of the intended benefits of such acquisitions; implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s dependence on key customers; exposure to currency movements (which can affect the Company’s revenue in Canadian dollars); currency restrictions; the geographic distribution of the Company’s operations; the impact of operational changes; changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; as well as other risk factors described under the “General Risks and Uncertainties” section of the fiscal 2022 Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements made in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events, or for any other reasons, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone.  The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Webcast/Conference Call Information

Major Drilling Group International Inc. will provide a simultaneous webcast and conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM (EDT).  To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcast section of Major Drilling’s website at www.majordrilling.com and click on the link.  Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-340-2217, participant passcode 5953589# and ask for Major Drilling’s Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call.  To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until Saturday, July 9, 2022.  To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 9460056#.  The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website at www.majordrilling.com.

For further information:
Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (506) 857-8636
Fax: (506) 857-9211
ir@majordrilling.com


Major Drilling Group International Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

April 30

 

 

April 30

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL REVENUE

$

189,975

 

 

$

128,117

 

 

$

650,415

 

 

$

432,076

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DIRECT COSTS

 

141,527

 

 

 

113,064

 

 

 

510,642

 

 

 

367,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

48,448

 

 

 

15,053

 

 

 

139,773

 

 

 

64,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

15,219

 

 

 

12,547

 

 

 

57,043

 

 

 

47,083

 

Other expenses

 

3,419

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

11,767

 

 

 

4,110

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

(135

)

 

 

57

 

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(394

)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

656

 

 

 

(1,160

)

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

(1,465

)

Finance costs

 

385

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,168

 

 

 

19,544

 

 

 

12,420

 

 

 

71,289

 

 

 

50,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX

 

28,904

 

 

 

2,633

 

 

 

68,484

 

 

 

13,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

5,833

 

 

 

(938

)

 

 

13,285

 

 

 

3,822

 

Deferred

 

638

 

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

1,740

 

 

 

(270

)

 

 

6,471

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET EARNINGS

$

22,433

 

 

$

2,344

 

 

$

53,459

 

 

$

10,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.12

 

Diluted

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Major Drilling Group International Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

April 30

 

 

April 30

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET EARNINGS

$

22,433

 

 

$

2,344

 

 

$

53,459

 

 

$

10,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations

 

3,523

 

 

 

(8,816

)

 

 

7,407

 

 

 

(29,026

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax)

 

854

 

 

 

(157

)

 

 

469

 

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)

$

26,810

 

 

$

(6,629

)

 

$

61,335

 

 

$

(17,314

)


 

 

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

 

For the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

earnings

 

 

Other

 

 

Share-based

 

 

Foreign currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

 

(deficit)

 

 

reserves

 

 

payments reserve

 

 

translation reserve

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2020

$

243,189

 

 

$

(35,691

)

 

$

(611

)

 

$

8,519

 

 

$

81,640

 

 

$

297,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exercise of stock options

 

190

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

135

 

Share-based compensation

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

296

 

Stock options expired/forfeited

 

-

 

 

 

3,201

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,201

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

243,379

 

 

 

(32,490

)

 

 

(611

)

 

 

5,559

 

 

 

81,640

 

 

 

297,477

 

Comprehensive earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

-

 

 

 

10,034

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,034

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

currency translations

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(29,026

)

 

 

(29,026

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,678

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

-

 

 

 

10,034

 

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(29,026

)

 

 

(17,314

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2021

 

243,379

 

 

 

(22,456

)

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

5,559

 

 

 

52,614

 

 

 

280,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share issue

 

12,911

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

12,911

 

Exercise of stock options

 

6,893

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,913

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,980

 

Share-based compensation

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

369

 

Stock options expired/forfeited

 

-

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

263,183

 

 

 

(22,437

)

 

 

1,067

 

 

 

3,996

 

 

 

52,614

 

 

 

298,423

 

Comprehensive earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

-

 

 

 

53,459

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

53,459

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

currency translations

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

7,407

 

 

 

7,407

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

469

 

Total comprehensive earnings

 

-

 

 

 

53,459

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

7,407

 

 

 

61,335

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2022

$

263,183

 

 

$

31,022

 

 

$

1,536

 

 

$

3,996

 

 

$

60,021

 

 

$

359,758

 


 

 

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

April 30

 

 

April 30

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income tax

$

28,904

 

 

$

2,633

 

 

$

68,484

 

 

$

13,586

 

Operating items not involving cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,440

 

 

 

9,112

 

 

 

43,981

 

 

 

39,160

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

(135

)

 

 

57

 

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(394

)

Share-based compensation

 

96

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

296

 

Finance costs recognized in earnings before income tax

 

385

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,168

 

 

 

40,690

 

 

 

12,083

 

 

 

113,917

 

 

 

53,816

 

Changes in non-cash operating working capital items

 

(33,210

)

 

 

(6,335

)

 

 

(11,601

)

 

 

(13,138

)

Finance costs paid

 

(385

)

 

 

(207

)

 

 

(1,629

)

 

 

(1,168

)

Income taxes paid

 

(2,146

)

 

 

(1,364

)

 

 

(5,814

)

 

 

(5,062

)

Cash flow from (used in) operating activities

 

4,949

 

 

 

4,177

 

 

 

94,873

 

 

 

34,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of lease liabilities

 

(363

)

 

 

(395

)

 

 

(1,371

)

 

 

(1,362

)

Repayment of long-term debt

 

-

 

 

 

(252

)

 

 

(355

)

 

 

(36,004

)

Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options

 

2,079

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

4,980

 

 

 

135

 

Proceeds from draw on long-term debt

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

-

 

Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

 

1,716

 

 

 

(553

)

 

 

38,254

 

 

 

(37,231

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(38,050

)

 

 

-

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

(14,958

)

 

 

(10,690

)

 

 

(49,939

)

 

 

(31,303

)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

242

 

 

 

892

 

 

 

2,144

 

 

 

1,925

 

Cash flow from (used in) investing activities

 

(14,716

)

 

 

(9,798

)

 

 

(85,845

)

 

 

(29,378

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

1,005

 

 

 

(1,418

)

 

 

1,619

 

 

 

(3,913

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

 

(7,046

)

 

 

(7,592

)

 

 

48,901

 

 

 

(36,074

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

 

78,306

 

 

 

29,951

 

 

 

22,359

 

 

 

58,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD

$

71,260

 

 

$

22,359

 

 

$

71,260

 

 

$

22,359

 


 

 

Major Drilling Group International Inc.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

As at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021

 

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 30, 2022

 

 

April 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

71,260

 

 

$

22,359

 

Trade and other receivables

 

142,621

 

 

 

102,571

 

Income tax receivable

 

2,037

 

 

 

5,973

 

Inventories

 

96,782

 

 

 

85,585

 

Prepaid expenses

 

8,960

 

 

 

6,710

 

 

 

321,660

 

 

 

223,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

198,196

 

 

 

144,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

5,479

 

 

 

3,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS

 

4,351

 

 

 

8,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GOODWILL

 

22,798

 

 

 

7,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

 

4,596

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

557,080

 

 

$

388,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade and other payables

$

102,596

 

 

$

73,083

 

Income tax payable

 

5,022

 

 

 

1,639

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

 

1,502

 

 

 

803

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

8,619

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

-

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

117,739

 

 

 

75,881

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LEASE LIABILITIES

 

3,885

 

 

 

2,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION

 

14,288

 

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM DEBT

 

50,000

 

 

 

15,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES

 

11,410

 

 

 

12,532

 

 

 

197,322

 

 

 

108,369

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

263,183

 

 

 

243,379

 

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

31,022

 

 

 

(22,456

)

Other reserves

 

1,536

 

 

 

1,067

 

Share-based payments reserve

 

3,996

 

 

 

5,559

 

Foreign currency translation reserve

 

60,021

 

 

 

52,614

 

 

 

359,758

 

 

 

280,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

557,080

 

 

$

388,532

 


MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into three geographic segments corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Australasia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in note 3 presented in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general and corporate expenses, and income tax.  Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

 

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada - U.S.*

$

109,115

 

 

$

74,239

 

 

$

366,662

 

 

$

247,703

 

South and Central America

 

47,663

 

 

 

32,639

 

 

 

151,613

 

 

 

95,567

 

Australasia and Africa

 

33,197

 

 

 

21,239

 

 

 

132,140

 

 

 

88,806

 

 

$

189,975

 

 

$

128,117

 

 

$

650,415

 

 

$

432,076

 


*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $51,097 and $44,397 for Canadian operations for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 respectively, and $185,919 and $129,488 for the twelve months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 respectively.

 

 

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada - U.S.

$

24,183

 

 

$

1,108

 

 

$

59,098

 

 

$

10,654

 

South and Central America

 

7,383

 

 

 

1,151

 

 

 

6,353

 

 

 

(1,623

)

Australasia and Africa

 

2,198

 

 

 

2,141

 

 

 

18,205

 

 

 

11,996

 

 

 

33,764

 

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

83,656

 

 

 

21,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance costs

 

385

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

1,168

 

General corporate expenses**

 

4,475

 

 

 

1,560

 

 

 

13,543

 

 

 

6,273

 

Income tax

 

6,471

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

11,331

 

 

 

2,056

 

 

 

30,197

 

 

 

10,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

22,433

 

 

$

2,344

 

 

$

53,459

 

 

$

10,034

 


**General and corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices, stock options and certain unallocated costs.

 

 

Q4 2022

 

 

Q4 2021

 

 

YTD 2022

 

 

YTD 2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada - U.S.

$

5,568

 

 

$

4,511

 

 

$

20,579

 

 

$

19,824

 

South and Central America

 

2,450

 

 

 

2,724

 

 

 

9,896

 

 

 

12,089

 

Australasia and Africa

 

3,803

 

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

12,953

 

 

 

6,935

 

Unallocated and corporate assets

 

(381

)

 

 

97

 

 

 

553

 

 

 

312

 

Total depreciation and amortization

$

11,440

 

 

$

9,112

 

 

$

43,981

 

 

$

39,160

 


Recommended Stories

  • MCW Group of Companies Acquires Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc.

    The MCW Group of Companies ("MCW") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Alberta-based Maskell Plenzik & Partners Engineering Inc. ("MP&P"). Founded in 1999, MP&P has offices in both Edmonton and Calgary, and specializes in electrical, lighting, communications, security, and forensic consulting engineering services for the built environment.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Yes, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is facing extreme inflation. This is the crux of the reason P&G shares are down more than 10% just since April and trading back to where they were priced as of November. What investors may not be fully appreciating, however, is how resilient consumers' loyalty to P&G's brands is.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) released its first-ever annual letter to shareholders yesterday, and it gave investors more visibility into its growth plans. CEO RJ Scaringe has big plans for the company. In his shareholder letter, Scaringe boldly predicted "that Rivian can become one of the largest companies in the world, helping to drive the future of transportation."

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon's Split Loses Momentum, but These 2 Soaring Stocks Are Picking Up the Slack

    The stock market has struggled to sustain any sort of gains, and Tuesday morning, it appeared that Wall Street would once again let a minor market rally on Monday start to slip away. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had fallen 31 points to 4,090, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had lost 122 points to 12,482. A lot of buzz among stock traders has come from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently completed 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Asset Plunge Is Biggest Among ETF Issuers in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeArk’s lineup hol

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock sank Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped,...