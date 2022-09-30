Major Event Security Growth Opportunities

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

The analyst considers a major event to be a sporting event, concert or other form of entertainment, political gathering, or business conference or convention that attracts thousands of people to a single location designed for that purpose: a stadium or arena, convention center, or similar venue.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022


Event organizers and venue managers are tasked with keeping a facility and all attendees, workers, talent, and presenters safe in the face of numerous potential threats.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, innumerable events around the world have been postponed or cancelled, and venues simply could not bring in enough money to consider budgeting for expensive security upgrades.

Now that their fortunes are turning around through a resurgence of bookings, ticket sales, registration fees, and sponsorships, they will be able to invest in digitalization initiatives that connect disparate systems and allow security teams to devise comprehensive and effective security plans.

Today’s event security teams will be able to take advantage of advances in cognitive intelligence, next-generation communication, advanced analytics, and even digital reality to protect against myriad threats.

Event organizers and venue managers understand that point solutions such as cameras or a specific analytic capability operating independently are not sufficient for a holistic security plan.

They expect vendors today to offer multifaceted systems on their own or act as system integrators with trusted third-party technologies.

Event security solutions generally fall into 3 categories, though technologies often overlap.

• Public facing: access control, screening and detection, and surveillance
• Operational security: communication equipment, command and control, and risk aversion
• Digital protection: data analytics and cybersecurityThis global study examines growth opportunities in the event security industry and presents deeper analysis by region: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
