Major food distributor in talks to bring 400, above average wage jobs to Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa County Economic Development Director Shannon Ogletree has made good on his promise of late 2023 that at some point early the following year he'd be able to announce development of "the largest single property" in Santa Rosa County "at least in recent history."

He will request today that the Board of County Commissioners agree to approve the sale of 50 acres, approximately a quarter of the entire Milton Interchange Park, to Cheney Brothers distribution company for the sum of $1,000.

A letter signed by Cheney Brothers Chief Financial Officer Michael Sullivan serves to inform commissioners that if they take the company up on its purchase offer Cheney Brothers will return the favor by constructing a 350,000-square-foot manufacturing/distribution center on the site and plunging $75 million in capital investment funds into the community.

Sullivan announced plans to bring more than 400 jobs to the area that will offer wages 115% higher than the local average.

"I am ecstatic to announce that Cheney Brothers will be establishing a cutting-edge distribution facility in Santa Rosa County," Ogletree said of the pending transaction.

County Commissioner Kerry Smith, whose district the Cheney Brothers facility will be located, called the project a catalyst for growth.

"A project of this size and magnitude only comes along every so often," he said. "This is a demonstration of how little ol’ Santa Rosa County is coming into the big time."

With the county's Northwest Florida Industrial Park at I-10 at or near capacity, Santa Rosa officials have been busy preparing Milton Interchange Park, a nearly 200 acre industrial site, to begin accepting tenants. Cheney Brothers will be its first.

Milton Interchange Park is located just north of the Northwest Florida Industrial Park at I-10 on State Road 87 in close proximity to Interstate 10.

Ogletree said he expects that in May, county crews will begin installing infrastructure at the industrial park paid for with help from a $15.9 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast, an organization created following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill to distribute more than a billion dollars in legal settlement funds to Panhandle counties.

Story continues

The Triumph Board also assisted the county in funding the purchase of the 200-acre site at which the industrial park will be located.

"I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that this would not have been possible without the funding we received from Triumph," Smith said.

Related: 'Largest single property development' - and jobs - in Santa Rosa history on 2024 docket

Cheney Brothers is a food service distributor based in Riviera Beach. It ships over 35,000 products that include fresh and frozen meat, fish and poultry as well as produce, dry goods, hospitality amenities, equipment and supplies.

The deal brokered between the county and Cheney Brothers had been traveling under the moniker of Project Runner as negotiations were underway. The name of the company was revealed in county documents made public as part of Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting agenda.

The company has been seeking to expand its presence in the Southeastern United States, a project summary found in the agenda packet, said. The distribution center's close proximity to I-10 in Santa Rosa County will give Cheney Brothers drivers east and west access as far as the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines.

The summary states that negotiations between Santa Rosa County's Economic Development Department and Cheney Brothers have been ongoing since 2016.

"Over the course of the past eight years, persistent dialogue and consistent communication has been maintained to amplify the benefits of setting up operations in Santa Rosa County," the summary said.

"Global circumstances" delayed the finalization of the deal to bring Cheney Brothers to the county, the summary said, adding "Cheney Brothers has remained dedicated to their expansion in Santa Rosa County."

Ogletree said the time spent in contact with Cheney Brothers officials allowed him to get a sense of the positive impact the company will have in Santa Rosa County.

"I have had the privilege of getting to know the company and have witnessed their genuine dedication to making a positive impact in the State of Florida. Whether it is through job creation, supporting local initiatives, or fostering economic growth, Cheney Brothers consistently goes above and beyond to strengthen the bond between their company and the community they serve," he said in an email. "I am excited for the company and our community as the company embarks on this remarkable expansion."

Cheney Brothers opened its first distribution center in Riviera Beach in 1997, according to its website and at the time employed 350 and was doing $85 million in sales.

The company's second distribution center opened in Ocala in 2006. It has since expanded operations to Punta Gorda and Statesville, North Carolina. It recorded $1 billion in sales in 2012 and in 2023 completed construction of a distribution center in St. Lucie while announcing plans to construct a Florence, South Carolina, facility the same year.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa County courts Cheney Brothers distribution company