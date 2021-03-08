U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

MAJOR GENERAL JOHN F. WHARTON, USA, RET., JOINS AURA AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORONIA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (AUSI) is pleased to announce that Major General John F. Wharton, USA, Ret., has joined the Company in the role of strategic advisor.

“We are honored to have Major General Wharton join the Aura team,” says Aura’s President, Cipora Lavut. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge which will prove valuable as Aura continues to grow and implement additional applications of our axial-flux induction technology both domestically and overseas.”

General Wharton brings to the role over three decades of logistics and operations leadership in the areas of defense technology research and development. General Wharton has a degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College. Prior to retirement from the U.S. Army, Wharton served as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) at Aberdeen Proving Ground. There he led a global team of more than 13,000 scientists, engineers, and support personnel and controlled approximately 75% of the U.S. Army’s Research and Development budget.

General Wharton currently serves as an advisor to both the public and private sector and, internationally, is recognized for his work with the United States Agency for International Development and the United Nations activities in support of sustainable development goals.

“I’m excited to have been asked to be an adviser to Aura,” General Wharton said. “I have been impressed by Aura’s technology and believe that the AuraGen® family of products is very much primed for today’s global power requirements and the world-wide growth of electrification.”

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. During the Cold War, Aura collaborated with the nation’s largest defense contractors as well as with the military itself on a host of both classified and non-classified “Star Wars” skunkworks programs. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than 20 countries worldwide. With customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally-conscience and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com

CONTACT: Cipora Lavut, Board Chair and President 310-643-5300 clavut@aurasystems.com


