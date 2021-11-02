U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.44
    +17.77 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,070.46
    +156.62 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,617.97
    +22.06 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.67
    -2.45 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0280 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9100
    -0.0880 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,729.45
    +2,593.80 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,556.47
    +57.31 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.01
    -14.61 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Major General (Ret) Worthe S. Holt, Jr., MD Agrees to Join Puget’s Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Puget Technologies, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Technologies, Inc. (“Puget”; OTC PINK: PUGE), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces today that Dr. Worthe S. Holt Jr. has agreed to join Puget’s Board of Directors. His term will start following the conclusion of Puget’s current Limited Securities Offering concurrently with the initiation of coverage under an officers and directors liability insurance policy.

Worthe S. Holt Jr., MD, MMM, age 64, comes to Puget Technologies with 40 years of healthcare delivery and administrative experience. Most recently, Dr. Holt has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Wellvana Health, focusing upon the latter during the past 18 months. Wellvana is a leader in building and operating physician-led, high-performing, clinically integrated networks across the United States. Prior to Wellvana, he served as Vice President and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Humana, Inc. Additionally, his experience has included roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at multiple hospitals and health systems in Indiana. Dr. Holt completed his undergraduate studies, medical degree, and residency in family medicine at Indiana University, received his Masters in Medical Management at Tulane University, and completed a faculty development fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Additionally, he has served as President of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, President of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Franklin College. He also staffs the St. Francis Family Practice Residency Program in Indianapolis. Dr. Holt provides leadership, strategic and operational expertise, working nationally to support business development, independent physician integration, clinical care delivery, and value-based methodologies, and has provided clinical operations insight into several merger and acquisition opportunities.

In addition to his medical accomplishments, Dr. Holt served in the United States Air Force and National Guard, rising to the rank of Major General (Ret). As Special Assistant to the Commander and Deputy Chief of Staff, United States Africa Command, General Holt provided policy representation on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This included direct contribution to the development of U.S. National Security policies and their execution as well as negotiations with U.S. Ambassadors and host nation political and military leadership. Previously, he served as a fighter pilot/physician (F-16, F-4) with the Indiana National Guard and as the Adjutant General – Air, for the Minnesota National Guard. He holds an Air Medal for combat operations and The Legion of Merit.

“Dr. Holt will be a significant boost to our growing talented team here at Puget. His healthcare industry expertise combined with his military experience make him an executive focused on flawless execution – exactly what we need to help us implement our strategy,” says Karen Fordham, Puget’s President & CEO. “I am looking forward to working with Dr. Holt as we strive to build a nationwide holistic healthcare delivery system that will improve patient outcomes while making health more accessible for patients.”

“I am looking forward to leveraging my industry and military experience to help Puget become a healthcare industry powerhouse,” says Dr. Holt. “I have known Karen for a long time, on both a professional and a personal level. She is a goal-driven, ethical, and dynamic leader. I’m excited to be working with her to reshape the healthcare industry.”

For additional information, please contact Puget at 1-561-210-8535, by email at info@pugettechnologies.com or visit our website for continuing updates at https://pugettechnologies.com.

About Puget Technologies, Inc.
Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget’s proposed investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Puget is publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol “PUGE” and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Puget’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Puget bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although Puget believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect Puget’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. Puget undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If Puget does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Teva to Sell Record $5 Billion of Sustainability-Linked Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., one of the largest generic-drugmakers in the world, is selling a record $5 billion in bonds tied to environmental, social and governance targets.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Tesla Shares Slide as Musk Tweets on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Res

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.