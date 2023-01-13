Major home appliances market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global major home appliances market size is estimated to grow by USD 89.95 billion from 2023 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Global major home appliances market - Five forces
The global major home appliances market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!
Global major home appliances market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global major home appliances market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (refrigerators and freezers, washing and drying appliances, heating and cooling appliances, and cooking appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth of refrigerators and freezers will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The expansion of the market is being influenced by the increase in consumer expenditure as well as the launch of technologically improved models within the category. Furthermore, the modern living standards of customers and their fast-paced lifestyles, which make it challenging for them to keep track of the food products stored in their refrigerators, are two factors that have increased the need for smart refrigerators.
Geography overview
By geography, the global major home appliances market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global major home appliances market.
APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising middle-class population and the increasing income of people, which encourage them to spend more on household appliances, are primarily responsible for the market expansion in the area. Additionally, the evolving urbanization and changing lifestyle of the local population are fueling the expansion of the regional market.
Global major home appliances market– Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Innovation and product launches are notably driving market growth.
In the global home appliance market, technology, performance, functionality, and design make up the majority of new product innovations. Customers are also looking for gadgets that use the least amount of resources while performing a variety of functions.
Suppliers are always enhancing their product lineup to satisfy the developing and shifting client demand. To ensure that the product sells well, some merchants also employ powerful marketing techniques and present tempting discounts.
Rapidly developing technology has made it necessary to improve product quality and user-friendly design. As a result, versatile compact home automation systems with easy-to-use software platforms are becoming more common. All of these factors will contribute to the market's expansion throughout the forecasted period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Smart and connected appliances gaining traction is an emerging trend in the market.
Growing consumer preference for smart gadgets to streamline daily tasks is a significant element anticipated to contribute to the market's optimistic growth prospects throughout the forecast period.
The industry is additionally impacted by the rise in consumer purchasing power, the rise in nuclear families, the popularity of modular kitchens, and changes in eating patterns, among other factors.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Fluctuations in raw material prices and operating costs is a major challenge impeding the market.
Home appliance market prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including labor expenses, raw material costs, distribution costs, and marketing expenditures. In order to compete in the fierce market, vendors must invest in R&D to upgrade their products with the newest technologies.
The price of raw materials is another major obstacle for manufacturers because it immediately affects the cost of the final product and can lower their profit margins.
The cost of transporting raw materials and finished goods is also impacted by changes in oil prices. Thus, fluctuations in prices may hamper market growth during the forecast period.
Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this major home appliances market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the major home appliances market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the major home appliances market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the major home appliances market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of major home appliances market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
France Home Appliances Market by Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home appliances market in France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3.62 billion. The innovation and product launch driving growth is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs may impede the market growth.
Smart Kitchen Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart kitchen appliance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,293.08 million. The ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances are notable driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of product and technology awareness, especially in developing regions may impede the market growth.
Major Home Appliances Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 89.95 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.03
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AB Electrolux., Beko Plc, Frigidaire, Fujitsu General Ltd., General Electric Co., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Good Air LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koc Holding AS, LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Holding Management LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global major home appliances market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Refrigerators and freezers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Washing and drying appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Heating and cooling appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Cooking appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AB Electrolux.
12.4 Frigidaire
12.5 General Electric Co.
12.6 Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.
12.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
12.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd.
12.9 LG Electronics Inc.
12.10 MIDEA Group
12.11 Miele and Cie. KG
12.12 MIRC Electronics Ltd.
12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.16 Transform SR Holding Management LLC
12.17 Whirlpool Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-home-appliances-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301718942.html
SOURCE Technavio