Major housing project launches in Hutto not far from Samsung's plant in Taylor

As areas north and east of Austin grow, propelled in part by the large Samsung chip plant under construction in Taylor, a new housing project has launched that will bring 247 rental homes to nearby Hutto.

Rental homes in the Village at Hutto Station will have backyards and smart home technology packages. The community also will have a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, barbecue and fire pits, a fitness center, a clubhouse, walking paths and a dog park.

The Village at Hutto Station is expected to take two years to complete.

What's the big picture?

The housing comes as the Austin-Round Rock region stretching from Georgetown to San Marcos continues to see more demand for homes than there is supply, experts say. In recent years, that gap has spurred rising prices in the Austin region, although median sold prices have been declining for awhile as mortgage interest rates have spiked.

Who is developing the Hutto project?

The Empire Group of Companies, based on Scottsdale, Ariz. Empire Group is one of the major developers in the Southwest.

“Empire is one of the industry leaders in the build-to-rent space and the Village at Hutto Station brings our visionary product to Texas,” Bryan Freel, Empire Group's managing director of development, said in a news release.

What's the location?

Village at Hutto Station will have 247 rental homes not far from the new chip plant Samsung is building in Taylor.

The project will be built on 30.6 acres on the north side of Gattis School Road, about a half mile east of the Texas 130 toll road. The Village at Hutto Station will be about an eight minute drive to the Hutto Megasite Industrial Park, and 10 minutes from the Samsung plant under construction in Taylor.

What are the rents and size ranges?

The Village at Hutto Station will have one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 680 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

Although Empire isn't sharing pricing information, the company said in an email: "We do anticipate that, as with our other single-family build-to-rent projects, Hutto Station will carry anywhere from a 20-30% rent premium over a similar-sized traditional apartment unit."

Cost/financing details

On Aug. 18, Empire closed on a $62.4 million loan from Arbor Realty SR Inc. Construction on the began on Aug. 28.

The loan, from Arbor Realty SR, Inc., closed on August 18 and construction began on August 28. The project is Empire Group’s first Texas community, and its fifth single-family build-to-rent project financed in partnership with Arbor.

What about amenities?

The homes will have backyards and smart home technology packages. The community also will have a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, barbecue and fire pits, a fitness center, a clubhouse, walking paths and a dog park.

What's the market demand for the project?

“The expansion of the Village brand into Hutto will provide needed housing ... for the rapidly expanding north Austin area," Freel said.

He said Samsung's plant and the Hutto Mega Tech Center "will add a substantial number of jobs to this submarket, dramatically outpacing the supply of new housing units. As such, employees will be forced to commute from long distances to get to work. The Village at Hutto Station will be the premium build-to-rent housing development on the east side of (Texas 130) and one of the best housing options for those looking to avoid long commutes.”

Freel said that the Austin-San Antonio corridor is the fastest growing metroplex in the United States on a percentage growth basis. "The number of new employers moving to this are is staggering, and will require a large amount of new housing options to accommodate all of the jobs that have been created," Freel said.

What road improvements are underway?

Bordering the northwest side of the Village at Hutto Station is the first phase of the new Williams County “Southeast Loop,” which is nearing completion. Once open, it will provide access for residents in communities along Texas 130 to and from both the new Samsung Semiconductor plant and the Hutto Mega TechCenter industrial park to the northeast.

Freel said the loop is designed to quickly move car and truck traffic from Texas 130 to "the massive jobs being created via the Hutto Mega Tech Center (on the east site of Hutto) and new Samsung plant on the west side of Taylor. Currently, car traffic has to navigate a series of small, rural and county roads with a myriad of 90 degree turns, stop signs, etc. The current system is not designed to handle what will be a massive increase in traffic coming from the City of Austin and it’s near north and northeast suburbs to east Hutto and Taylor."

Where are other Empire projects?

Empire currently has 22 single-family build-to-rent projects in various stages of development. Most of Empire’s build-to-rent projects are in the Phoenix metro and major markets in Texas.

