Major League Baseball is rising — so who is the face?

The past few years have seen many takes written about the supposed decline in popularity of pro baseball.

But last year’s World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians was the most watched World Series in 12 years. And the thrilling Game 7 was the most watched single game in 25 years.

“We had storylines in the postseason that kept audiences with baseball even after their individual team was out,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit last February. He called the excitement around the 2016 World Series a “reaffirmation of the fundamental strength of our game,” and added, “Hopefully we’ll be able to recreate it again.”

To recreate it, MLB could use another exciting matchup of two passionate fan bases that haven’t won in years. Of the eight teams left standing, four qualify: the Washington Nationals have never been to the World Series; the LA Dodgers last made it in 1988 and won; the Arizona Diamondbacks went in 2001 and won; and the Houston Astros last made it in 2005 and got swept. That leaves the Red Sox and Yankees, which have had recent success but have two of the largest fan bases in baseball, so MLB is happy to have them around, and the Cubs and Indians — a simple rematch would, most believe, also do the trick in duplicating last year’s World Series ratings success.

MLB, which hit the $10 billion revenue mark last year (for comparison: NBA is at $8 billion, NFL $14 billion) could also use a single star player to represent the sport in America, even if unofficially. For years, most agree, that was Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, until he retired in 2014.

So, who is that star in 2017?

Many believe the new ‘face of baseball’ is Yankees rookie Aaron Judge. He’s a 6-foot-7 slugger who set a new rookie home run record this year with 52 homers. And Judge had the No. 1 bestselling jersey of the season.

But casual sports fans, who don’t follow baseball religiously, arguably still don’t know about Judge. There’s a case to be made for someone (or someones) else. Below, we examine some candidates.

L-R: Aaron Judge of the Yankees; Mike Trout of the Angels; Javier Baez of the Cubs. (AP; Getty; AP) More

The case for (and against) Aaron Judge

Judge, who hit the longest homer of the year and the hardest-hit homer of the year according to MLB Statcast, is clearly the most exciting player on the field — if you like home runs. And you might ask: Who doesn’t?

But this season has brought a baseball controversy: too many home runs. (In June, the league set a new single-month home run record.) Many baseball onlookers believe the balls have been “juiced,” meaning wound tighter to make them pop. Many players believe it, too. MLB released a statement on the issue that NBC Sports baseball writer Craig Calcaterra called “disingenuous.”

Aaron Judge gonna be that face of baseball we're always talking about. Total stud + the Yankees stimulus package. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 11, 2017





There’s another problem with Judge: he isn’t particularly charismatic. The very concept of the “face of” a sport evokes Wheaties boxes, bobblehead dolls, TV advertisements and endorsements. Judge is a big, strong, home-run machine — but is he marketable off the field?

There is no more discussion of who the “face of baseball” is…. just sit back and enjoy Aaron judge — Anthony Conover (@anthonyconover2) October 4, 2017





What about Mike Trout?

The same problem of marketability plagues Mike Trout’s candidacy as the face of the league. Even though Judge is setting rookie records, most baseball fans say Trout is the best player in the sport. He was American League MVP in 2014 and in 2016. He was American League Rookie of the Year in 2012 (as Judge will surely be this season). He is a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, and he’s only 26.