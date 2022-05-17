U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.25
    +57.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,521.00
    +362.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.25
    +223.50 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    +28.70 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.62
    +0.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.20
    +17.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.65
    -2.22 (-7.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3370
    +0.2840 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,505.79
    +812.05 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.26
    +443.58 (+182.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.30
    +54.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

MAJOR NEW PHILANTHROPIC EFFORT LAUNCHED TO HELP U.S. CITIES AND TOWNS ACCESS FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING

·6 min read

Bloomberg Philanthropies Unveils the Local Infrastructure Hub: Support for U.S. Cities and Towns to Put Federal Funding to Work for Residents

New Hub Delivered by U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, and Results for America with Support from Emerson Collective, Ford Foundation and the Kresge Foundation

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced the Local Infrastructure Hub: Support for U.S. Cities and Towns to Put Federal Funding to Work for Residents, a national program to ensure that all cities and towns can access federal infrastructure funding to drive local recovery, improve communities, and deliver results for residents. With a $50 million initial investment, the Hub will bring together nonprofits, city networks, academics, and policy experts to provide direct support to communities as they develop applications, including: one-on-one coaching, webinars, on-demand answers to pressing questions, data analysis, guidance from issue experts on a range of infrastructure-related topics, and easily accessible information on the rules and timeframes for specific funding opportunities.

Bloomberg Philanthropies logo. (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Philanthropies)
Bloomberg Philanthropies logo. (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Philanthropies)

Six months after President Biden signed the more than $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, local governments are eligible for billions of dollars in funding to support projects that range from transforming ports and parks to rural broadband and help tackle challenges like climate change and racial wealth inequity. But with nearly 400 separate grant that will open applications over the next 24 months, many communities will struggle to identify and apply for all the funding available to them. The Local Infrastructure Hub brings together leading experts in policy and innovation in a program that includes information, resources, and technical assistance to help cities access this once-in-a-lifetime funding opportunity.

"For smaller cities and towns, submitting strong applications for federal infrastructure money is easier said than done, so foundations and city networks are stepping up to help," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City. "The Local Infrastructure Hub is a first-of-its-kind resource for local leaders, and its experts will help small towns and cities compete for and win the funds they need to build stronger, more sustainable, and more equitable communities."

Funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, Ford Foundation and The Kresge Foundation, the first-of-its-kind Local Infrastructure Hub aims to connect city leaders to experts to help bring clarity and direction to the complicated application process by addressing two primary barriers to accessing federal funding. First, the hub will help local leaders navigate and understand the large quantities of information from the federal government on the nearly 400 funding opportunities available. And second, it will help cities and towns develop competitive funding applications that are most likely to be awarded federal grants. There will be a special focus on helping traditionally underserved cities and towns prepare competitive proposals as they often lack easy access to national networks, expertise, and other supports that can improve their chances of drawing down federal resources.

"Our nation has an extraordinary opportunity to rebuild and reinvest in cities and towns across the country thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," said Laurene Powell Jobs, founder and president of Emerson Collective. "In keeping with our belief that we are all in this together, workers, families, and communities will be able to access this transformative investment through the Local Infrastructure Hub."

"Digital access is key to achieving full social, cultural, political, and economic participation, and to building a more just and equitable society, from the local to the national level," said Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation. "We are proud to support the Local Infrastructure Hub, which represents the potential of a major leap in achieving the goal of broadband access for all."

"The Local Infrastructure Hub will become a linchpin in helping local communities across America realize the full transformative potential of the federal grant programs," said Rip Rapson President and CEO of The Kresge Foundation. "It will provide the tools through which local leaders can interrupt the inertias and inequities of traditional patterns of investment and explore more innovative and equitable ways to flow infrastructure dollars into next-generation solutions to community challenges."

The Hub will be delivered by U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, and Results for America, a national organization focused on helping government decision makers use data and evidence to drive results. The National League of Cities will offer technical assistance to help small towns and mid-size cities develop strong applications that are grounded in data, feature detailed project plans, and include relevant policy objectives. The expanded effort builds upon technical assistance the National League of Cities is providing in select states with the support of The Joyce Foundation and Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

"We worked incredibly hard to get the bipartisan infrastructure law passed, and now we want to do everything we can to help cities, towns, and villages across the country take advantage of the funds," said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities. "Local leaders know the infrastructure needs of their communities better than anyone, and the Local Infrastructure Hub is going to be critical to ensuring these needs get met. This effort is going to directly benefit the lives of millions of people."

The U.S. Conference of Mayors and Results for America will launch a series of webinars this summer to help cities identify the grant opportunities that align with community needs, get guidance about application criteria and timeframes, and learn about infrastructure innovations and emerging best practices. The hub will also help cities think ambitiously about how to spend these grants on opportunities to advance innovative solutions to problems that are increasingly urgent in American cities, especially narrowing racial wealth disparities and cutting the pollution that causes climate change.

Organizations like the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, National Association of City Transportation Officials, African American Mayors Association and the National Urban League will partner to contribute content, expertise, and support to communities through the effort.

"Cities are on the frontlines of some of the most pressing challenges facing families across the country—challenges that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow mayors to better address by modernizing our roads and bridges, improving our energy and water infrastructure, developing clean energy technology and providing Americans with a broadband connection," said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of The United States Conference of Mayors. "The Local Infrastructure Hub will help mayors successfully access and leverage these critical resources. We are grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for providing mayors with this powerful tool as they work to strengthen their communities and make our economy more resilient and just."

"There is a clear need to help lower capacity cities navigate this historic funding and be in the strongest position to deliver for their communities," said Michele Jolin, CEO and Co-Founder of Results for America. "We want to support all cities -- big and small -- in using data and evidence to guide their funding decisions to produce better infrastructure and more equitable outcomes for all Americans."

U.S. cities of all sizes can access the Local Infrastructure Hub here.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies
Bloomberg Philanthropies invests in 941 cities and 173 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg's giving, including his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2021, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $1.66 billion. For more information, please visit bloomberg.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Courtney Greenwald, Courtney@bloomberg.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-new-philanthropic-effort-launched-to-help-us-cities-and-towns-access-federal-infrastructure-funding-301548661.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Philanthropies

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Bernanke helped the U.S. recover after 2008 and now sees huge warning signs on inflation, stagflation and student debt

    “Why did they delay their response? I think in retrospect, yes, it was a mistake."

  • Kenya elections 2022: Raila Odinga picks Martha Karua as running mate

    Martha Karua, a former rival who once served as justice minister, joins the ticket of ex-PM Raila Odinga.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • UK braces for interest rate rises after 'apocalyptic' warning from BoE's Bailey

    MPs grill Bank of England governor on failure to keep inflation under control.

  • "Like in a horror movie": the war in Ukraine has become hell for occupying forces - communications interception by Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022, 12:21 The Security Service of Ukraine has intercepted telephone conversations between the occupying troops, which show that the only thing they dream of is to survive, retire from the army and never return to Ukraine.

  • For Putin, a Nordic Nightmare Is Springing to Life

    For years, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has viewed the expansion of NATO as an existential threat that would leave Russia hemmed in with Western missiles on its doorstep. Now, Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine seems to be bringing the Russian leader’s nightmare to life, with NATO on the brink of starting its largest potential expansion in nearly two decades. After navigating the postwar era in nonalignment and neutrality, Sweden and Finland are now actively exploring ascension to the military a

  • Press Sec. Jean-Pierre: "I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position.”

    Karine Jean-Pierre held the first briefing as White House Press Secretary today. “I am a black gay immigrant woman, the first of all three of those to hold this position,” Jean-Pierre said at the press briefing today. Jean-Pierre fielded questions related to the present government from the reporters in the room.

  • Musk Sees US as ‘Probably’ in Recession Lasting Up to 18 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said that the US economy was “probably” in a recession -- a judgment at odds with economists and available data -- and cautioned companies to watch costs and cash flows.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘No

  • Russian catastrophe at Bilohorivka river crossing makes invaders contemplate defeat – NYT

    Russian army morale took a direct hit when Ukraine destroyed almost an entire battalion attempting to cross the Siversky Donets river, the New York Times said in an analytical piece about the incident.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) “altered” Jordan's texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

    During a recent Fox News appearance, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for presenting a text message he forwarded to former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows “in a false way to the American people.” The text Jordan referenced was one of the thousands of text messages sent to Meadows that was released by the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Jordan went on to say that the committee is “recording colleagues” and “lying to people” because it is driven by “animosity towards President Trump.”

  • Big tech is fighting a new Texas law targeting social media — here's what happens next

    As a controversial new social media law went into effect Wednesday in Texas, the Supreme Court is weighing Big Tech’s emergency request to put it on hold as they fight it in court.

  • Chile Copper Mines Dodge Radical Changes as Convention Vote Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper producers from BHP Group to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will avoid a major shakeup of mining rights in Chile -- at least for now -- after writers of a new constitution wrapped up deliberations. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineHow Omicron Infection T

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.

  • Why 'the Russian army just isn't very good'

    A glance behind Moscow's military failures

  • What you hear in DC doesn't reflect what's going across the US: Fmr. US Surgeon General

    Since leaving his post as U.S. Surgeon General in the Trump administration, Dr. Jerome Adams has taken to Twitter and other social media to advocate for better masking, testing strategies and other widely supported public health issues. Now executive director of Purdue University's Health Equity Initiatives, Adams says working outside of the political realm allows him to more clearly express his own opinions and help on more of a grassroots level.

  • Miami’s mayor backed MiamiCoin crypto—then its price dropped 95%

    On Feb. 2, the city of Miami cashed out its cryptocurrency MiamiCoin for the first time, depositing $5.25 million into city coffers. Miami mayor Francis Suarez hailed it as a “historic moment” and predicted the cryptocurrency could one day even replace municipal taxes as the government’s primary source of funding. MiamiCoin’s creator, an organization called CityCoins, has been no less enthusiastic, portraying the coin as a financial experiment that will empower citizens with a “community-driven revenue stream” while spurring new digital city services.

  • Ukraine officials declare mission complete, start evacuating troops from Mariupol steel mill

    The regiment that doggedly defended a steel mill as Ukraine's last stronghold in the port city of Mariupol completed its mission Monday after more than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

  • DeSantis says Florida could take control of Disney's special district

    The Republican governor last month signed a bill that will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District in Central Florida, a special governing jurisdiction that has allowed the company to operate Walt Disney World Resort as its own city since the late 1960s. DeSantis has been locked in a feud with the entertainment company since its leaders came out in opposition of a new state law that limits the teaching and discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools. DeSantis told a news conference on Monday that rather than have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, it is "more likely that the state will actually assume control."

  • Four Who Helped Catch Subway Attack Suspect Now Need Help Themselves

    NEW YORK — After New York’s worst subway attack in decades, a Mexican woman who had been on the ill-fated train gave police her cellphone to retrieve videos of the chaos. She was living in the country illegally. The next day, the suspect, Frank James, walked by three men upgrading surveillance cameras at a hardware store in the East Village in Manhattan. They flagged down police officers. They were a Mexican immigrant living in the country illegally, a Lebanese student, and an American-born Syri

  • Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene's eligibility

    A group of voters who challenged U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection said Monday they have filed an appeal of the Georgia secretary of state's decision that she can appear on the ballot. The five voters from Greene's district in March filed a complaint with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Georgia Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot last month held a daylong hearing that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself.