A Major Philippine Bank Just Launched Crypto ATMs and it May Fuel Massive Bitcoin Adoption

According to local publications, Union Bank of the Philippines, one of the largest commercial banks in the Philippines, has launched the country’s first crypto ATM.

The bank said in an official statement obtained by Philstar that the purpose of the ATM is to provide local users an easy way to convert cryptocurrency to fiat and vice versa.

The crypto ATM developed and distributed by UnionBank is a two-way machine, allowing users to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies.

Source: Mike Abundo, Chief Technology Officer at Reelmedia, BitPinas.com

