Major Precious Metals Announces New Chairman, CEO as Well as VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony (Tony) J Williams as Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, and CEO.



Tony Williams is the founder and Chairman of the Dragon Group (“Dragon”), a privately owned group of companies with a variety of interests in international mining finance and project management.

Since establishing Dragon in 1995, Mr. Williams has brought multiple precious metal, base metal and diamond development projects through financing, successful construction, and ultimately production. These projects span across many jurisdictions including Africa, Central and South America, the former Soviet Union and Eastern and Northern Europe.

Prior to founding Dragon, Tony spent 10 years in investment banking where he co-founded and led the Natural Resources Group at Yorkton Securities. During this period Yorkton became a market leader in providing exploration and development financing to junior and mid tier mining companies.

Earlier in his career, he held several appointments in the mining industry and specialised in mineral valuation and acquisition.

During his long career Tony has been a director of several private and public (London/AIM: Toronto/TSX) exploration and mining companies and was also a co-founder of Toronto listed Endeavour Mining Corporation, an international mining finance and gold production company.

Tony Williams qualified in 1972 with an honours degree in mining geology from London University (Royal School of Mines) and is a member of several professional mining industry associations.

The Company is also please to bring on Dr. Gustavo Delendatti as VP Exploration. Dr. Delendatti is a senior geologist with over 25 years of experience in the evaluation, exploration and development of mineral deposits in a range of mineralisation styles (epithermal, porphyry, volcanogenic massive sulphide, lithium pegmatite) in South America, North America and Australia.

Story continues

Dr. Delendatti has worked alongside the Company for the last year in developing the updated resource model at Skaergaard. Prior, he was Exploration Manager at the Authier Lithium Project in Quebec for ASX-listed Australian company Sayona Mining Limited. He played a key role in the completion of the Authier project's Pre and Definitive Feasibility Studies and led more than 15,000 metres of drilling that more than tripled the size of the lithium resource since acquisition.

Mr. Delendatti was previously Exploration Manager at ASX-listed explorer Elementos Limited, and Project Manager for TSX-listed, Exeter Resource Corporation at the Don Sixto gold project and Caspiche copper-gold project in Chile.

Mr. Delendatti holds a PhD in geological science and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Competent Person under JORC 2012 Code & Guidelines.

Mr. Joel Dumaresq, current Chair of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who will remain a director of Major, commented,

“We are pleased to welcome Tony Williams as new Chairman and CEO of Major Precious Metals and to continue to work with Gustavo who has been instrumental as we have developed the Skaergaard PGM-Au project in Greenland into what is a demonstrably world-class deposit in size and scale.

We now must proceed by pairing this flagship asset with the great experience that Tony brings and likewise the additional team that he will bring to fulfill all key functions, in order to advance the Company to build maximum shareholder value.

Paul Teniere has done a wonderful job stewarding the Company to this point and will now take over responsibilities for monetizing the Company's Canadian assets, while the new team focuses on Skaergaard."

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Joel Dumaresq

Director

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: (604) 687-2038

info@majorprecious.com

Join our mailing list to receive our latest news and updates: https://majorprecious.com/investors/

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



