Major Precious Metals Common Shares to Delist from the NEO Exchange at the Close of Business on October 7, 2022

Major Precious Metals Corp.
·1 min read
Major Precious Metals Corp.
Major Precious Metals Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ), announces that pursuant to shareholder approval obtained at its annual general and special shareholders' meeting on September 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from Neo Exchange Inc. at the close of trading on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Company will become an unlisted reporting issuer. As a reporting issuer, the Company will continue to be subject to ongoing disclosure and other obligations as a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in Canada.

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian mining company advancing exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, which contains one of the world's largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The NEO Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Tony Williams
Chairman and CEO
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: 1-877-475-0963
info@majorprecious.com

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



