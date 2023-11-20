Major retailers prepare for strong Black Friday this holiday season

A Black Friday sign displays in front of Walmart in north Ames in 2021.

Experts say retailers should anticipate more shoppers than ever during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The National Retail Federation predicts that about 182 million people will shop in-store and online this year between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

That total is 15.37 million higher than last year and is the highest estimate since tracking began in 2017.

The NRF, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that advocates for retailers, released a survey Nov. 16 that it conducted in partnership with Prosper Insights & Analytics.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks some of the busiest shopping days of the year, as consumers enjoy the tradition of shopping for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones,” Matthew Shay s, NRF president and CEO, said in a news release. “Retailers have been preparing for months for this occasion. They are stocked and ready to help customers find the gifts and other items they want at great prices during the entire holiday season.”

Good deals are still the main thing that draws shoppers

The survey showed that 74% of shoppers plan to buy during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend this year, up from 69% in 2019 before the pandemic.

“The top reasons consumers plan to shop during this period are because the deals are too good to pass up (61%) and because of tradition (28%),” according to the release.

About 131 million people plan to shop on Black Friday, which is about 72% of shoppers, a figure that is up from last year’s 69%.

The NRF predicted spending this holiday season will reach record levels of between $957 billion and $967 billion. The increase of between 3% and 4% is consistent with the average annual holiday spending increase of 3.6% which was seen from 2010 to 2019.

A sign featuring Black Friday deals is displayed at North Grand Mall in Ames in 2021.

Here's a list of store hours for major retailers in Ames on Black Friday (Nov. 24 2023):

Best Buy

Best Buy retail stores will not be open on Thanksgiving Day. The Ames location, 1220 S. Duff Ave., will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's

Kohl's department store, 2423 Grand Ave., is open on Black Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight. The store is closed on Thanksgiving.

Lowe's

Lowe’s, 120 Airport Road, will be open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Menards

Menards, 700 S.E. 16th St., is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday. It is closed on Thanksgiving.

North Grand Mall

North Grand Mall, 2801 Grand Ave., is closed Thanksgiving Day, except for North Grand Cinema and Planet Fitness. The mall is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Store hours vary.

A Black Friday deals sign greets customers at North Grand Mall in Ames in 2021.

Target

Target, 320 S. Duff Ave., will be open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Theisen's

Theisen's of Ames, 1315 S. Dayton Ave., will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday. It will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart

Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, both locations at 534 S. Duff Ave. and 3105 Grand Ave. will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

