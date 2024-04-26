Russia Grain Trader Accuses Moscow of Inflating Prices

Abdel Latif Wahba and Áine Quinn
2 min read
2
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Major Russian grain exporter TD Rif has accused Moscow of trying to control and inflate export prices, another escalation in a dispute between the government and one of the country’s biggest wheat traders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The shipper accused the country’s agriculture ministry of encouraging inflated offer prices in a letter to a buyer earlier this month seen by Bloomberg. Rif said that authorities have punished those who don’t comply by denying the paperwork needed for export, among other measures.

In a response to a request for comment from Bloomberg, a Rif spokeswoman denied the company had anything to do with the letter.

“As market participants, we have become hostages to these manipulations, which are having an extremely negative impact on our position and reputation,” the April 10 letter said, adding that Moscow’s moves were also denting the competitiveness of Russian wheat internationally.

In a fresh twist on Friday, the firm said in a statement on its website that it was changing its name to Rodnie Polya LLC. Its press service said the new name better suits its business model.

Issues with government push-back on pricing have also disrupted Russian wheat exports from other traders earlier in the season.

Officials from the Russian agriculture ministry didn’t reply to emails seeking comment about the letter. The agriculture regulator Rosselkhoznadzor said that pricing and market regulation are not part of its mandate.

TD Rif’s ships have been getting stuck in ports, as Russia’s agricultural watchdog has faulted its cargoes for not meeting safety and quality standards, disrupting exports to key buyers including Egypt. The firm’s long-time owner has said cargoes are being unfairly blocked and that it’s under pressure to sell its assets at a low price.

Russian authorities recently held up two Egypt-bound vessels linked to the company — under circumstances that remain in dispute — prompting Cairo to step in to help resolve the matter.

Read more: Second Egypt Wheat Ship Stuck in Russia Sails After 3-Week Wait

Under the agriculture ministry’s policy, all offers from Russian exporters, including those in Egyptian tenders, “were made at a single, inflated price,” Rif’s letter alleged. Companies offering lower prices have faced “unfair sanctions” including the denial of phytosanitary approvals, it added.

Russian officials have been trying to enforce an informal price floor for exports for months. Higher prices would placate its farmers, upset by dwindling incomes, and potentially boost the Kremlin’s revenues. It’s unclear how effective these efforts have been.

Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter, and any sign of a slowdown in shipments could shift demand to other origins, potentially lifting global prices. Still, so far the spat hasn’t significantly impacted its overall export volumes according to consultant SovEcon.

(Corrects to note that TD Rif sent a denial before publication)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts reset Microsoft stock price targets ahead of highly anticipated earnings

    Microsoft, which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company earlier this year, is looking to cement its AI market leadership.

  • Port roundup: Strong annual growth across the board

    Despite the timing of the Lunar New Year, import volumes at three of the largest U.S. ports rose year over year. The post Port roundup: Strong annual growth across the board appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Most drivers will pay $15 to enter busiest part of Manhattan starting June 30

    The start date for the $15 toll most drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's central business district will be June 30, transit officials said Friday. Under the so-called congestion pricing plan, the $15 fee will apply to most drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during daytime hours. The program, which was approved by the New York state Legislature in 2019, is supposed to raise $1 billion per year to fund public transportation for the city’s 4 million daily riders.

  • Universal Logistics’ Q1 trucking revenue falls 12.6%

    Universal Logistics sees a potential uptick in trucking volumes and rates by the end of the year. The post Universal Logistics’ Q1 trucking revenue falls 12.6% appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Warren Buffett's real estate brokerage reaches $250 million antitrust settlement

    A real estate brokerage owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Friday it reached a $250 million settlement of nationwide antitrust litigation that is expected to change how real estate agents are paid. HomeServices of America, the largest U.S. real estate brokerage, was the last remaining defendant in a case against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and four brokerages.

  • Hermès eludes luxury slowdown, could overtake Louis Vuitton as top brand, analyst says

    A Citi analyst contends Hermès is set to surpass its biggest competitor in the next few years and become the largest luxury fashion brand.

  • Fed's favored inflation gauge shows price increases remained sticky in March

    The March reading comes as investors have continued to scale back their expectations on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024, if at all.

  • Apollo, KKR, Stonepeak Weigh Investing Billions in Intel Chip JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc., KKR & Co. and Stonepeak may inject billions of dollars into a joint venture that will help fund Intel Corp.’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Ireland, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Versi

  • Tesla’s Most Crucial Metric Drops to the Lowest in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The metric Tesla Inc. told investors early last year was most important to its executives is in steady decline.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform ItThe carmaker rep

  • Gilead (GILD) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat

    Gilead (GILD) reports narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Its sales beat estimates on higher HIV, Oncology and Liver Disease sales.