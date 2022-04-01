BioPorto A/S

April 1, 2022

Announcement no. 5



Major Shareholder Announcement

BioPorto A/S hereby announces the receipt of a notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank has notified BioPorto A/S that its aggregate holding of shares amounts to 27,915,529 corresponding to 8.34% of the share capital and voting rights in BioPorto A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, Investor Relations

Telephone +45 61 88 77 79, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. BioPorto uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where BioPorto’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

BioPorto’s flagship product is The NGAL Test, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies.

BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR]. More information is available at www.bioporto.com.

Attachment



