Major shareholder announcement
Nørresundby, Denmark, 22 February 2022
Announcement no. 08/2022
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by ATP that, as per 21 February 2022, ATP has increased its holdings of shares in RTX A/S to 514,605 shares corresponding to 5.95% of the total share capital and voting rights in RTX A/S.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
