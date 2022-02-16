U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Pandora A/S
·1 min read
  PANDY
  PNDZF
Pandora A/S
Pandora A/S

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the Company that BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights to 9,908,859 shares in the Company, corresponding to 9.91% (previously 10.00%) of the entire share capital and voting rights. Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights attached to financial instruments of 1.82% (previously 1.82%). In total, BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights to 11.73% (previously 11.82%) of the company.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,600 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 27,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED Gold-certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 23.4 billion (EUR 3.1 billion) in 2021.

CONTACT
For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net


Attachment


