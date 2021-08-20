U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.25
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,892.50
    -35.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,117.30
    -11.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.33 (+6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,183.58
    +2,425.77 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.69
    +87.64 (+7.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.96
    -14.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Major shareholder announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pandora A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified the Company about crossing a threshold in voting rights and share capital. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited controls the voting rights to 5,136,391 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.14% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

About Pandora
Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact
For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
John Bäckman
VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury
+45 5356 6909
jobck@pandora.net


Kristoffer Aas Malmgren
Investor Relations Director
+45 3050 1174
kram@pandora.net

Corporate Communications
Johan Melchior
Director External Relations
+45 4060 1415
jome@pandora.net

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of the social media stock Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were down on Thursday, marking a second consecutive day of the stock dropping. The recent fall in Pinterest stock comes after the company reported a disappointing second-quarter earnings result. Investors and analysts were speculating that Pinterest's slowdown could have been due to world economies reopening in the quarter.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Stocks Extend Losses; Hang Seng Enters Bear Market: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-index futures fell and the dollar extended a rally as faltering growth and China’s regulatory curbs compounded risks before the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium next week.Equity markets around the world were broadly in the red for another day. Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index entered a bear market and Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was on track for the biggest weekly loss since February.Investors sought the safety of haven assets, with the dollar rising for a fifth d

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Still a Buy.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • Why Josh Brown Just Compared Nvidia To Apple, Microsoft

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.02 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.51 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.33 billion. Nvidia expects third-quarter revenue to be $6.8 billion, plus or minus 2%, versus the estimate of $6.53 billion. Related Link: NVIDIA:

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. TherapeuticsMD The Trade: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro acquired a total of 50000 shares at an

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Is Falling Sharply This Week

    Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is seeing its stock fall sharply this week. On Thursday morning, investing research firm OTR Global lowered its rating for the stock from positive to mixed. OTR Global's channel checks indicate extended "partner decision cycles," according to The Fly.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Stratasys, Proto Labs, and Desktop Metal Stocks Dropped 10% This Week

    What happened Stocks tied to the 3D printing industry -- also known as additive manufacturing -- got hit hard this week. Granted, the S&P 500 as a whole closed down 1.4% Thursday evening from its closing price last Friday, so pretty much everyone is hurting.