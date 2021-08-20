Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified the Company about crossing a threshold in voting rights and share capital. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited controls the voting rights to 5,136,391 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.14% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

About Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,700 points of sale, including around 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 26,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 19.0 billion (EUR 2.5 billion) in 2020.

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

John Bäckman

VP, Investor Relations, Tax & Treasury

+45 5356 6909

jobck@pandora.net





Kristoffer Aas Malmgren

Investor Relations Director

+45 3050 1174

kram@pandora.net Corporate Communications

Johan Melchior

Director External Relations

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net

Attachment



