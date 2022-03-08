U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ISFFF
  • ISSDY
ISS A/S
ISS A/S


Company announcement

Copenhagen, 8 March 2022

No. 04/2022


ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of a notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Incentive Investment Funds ICAV.

Incentive Investment Funds ICAV and, indirectly, Incentive Investment Funds PLC has notified the company that its aggregate holding of shares amounts to 9,336,745 corresponding to 5.03% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.


For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 65 42

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68


About ISS
ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2021, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513

Attachments


