Major shareholder announcement

RTX A/S
  • RTX
RTX A/S
RTX A/S

Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 April 2022
Announcement no. 11/2022

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S’ holding of treasury shares after the share capital reduction (cf. company announcement no. 10/2022) as of 7 April 2022 amounts to 284,924 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 3.36% of the total share capital.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment


