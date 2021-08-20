U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Major shareholder announcement

Matas A/S
·1 min read
Company announcement no. 8 2021/22
Allerød, 20 August 2021


Major shareholder announcement


Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Brightfolk A/S on 20 August 2021 informed Matas A/S that Brightfolk A/S effective 18 August May 2021 owns more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.

Brightfolk A/S owns 1.989.526 shares in Matas A/S, or 5.20% of the share capital and voting rights.


Contacts

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen
CFO, tel +45 48 16 55 55

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08

Attachment


