U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.88
    +207.31 (+5.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.21
    +1,198.27 (+3.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.95
    +105.55 (+6.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.30
    +0.47 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +43.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.41 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0199
    +0.0185 (+1.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0353 (+3.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2130
    -5.1970 (-3.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,001.97
    +1,660.97 (+10.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.54
    +40.26 (+10.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Major shareholder announcement

Royal UNIBREW A/S
According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from BlackRock, Inc. on changes in BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 4 November 2022, cf. the attached.


For further information on this announcement:
Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

Attachments


