Major shareholder announcement – Bank of America
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMBBY
- AMBFF
Ambu A/S hereby announces in reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act that on April 26, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Ambu has received a major shareholder notification from Bank of America Corporation bringing Bank of America Corporation above 5% of share capital or voting rights in Ambu A/S.
See attached standard form for notification of major holdings from Danish FSA.
CONTACTS
Investors
Michael Højgaard, CFO, miho@ambu.com / +45 4030 4349
Nicolai Thomsen, Director, Investor Relations & Strategic Financial Planning, nith@ambu.com / +45 2620 8047
Attachments