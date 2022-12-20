U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

Major shareholder announcement - Bendt Wedell

FirstFarms A/S
·1 min read
FirstFarms A/S
FirstFarms A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act FirstFarms A/S hereby informs to have received major shareholder announcement from board member Bendt Wedell on his own behalf and on behalf of Wefri Holding ApS, Wefri A/S and AIC A/S.

Bendt Wedell owns 100 percent of the share capital in Wefri Holding ApS A/S, which owns 100 percent of the share capital in Wefri A/S.

In continuation of the company announcement no. 30/2022 of 16 December 2022, regarding FirstFarms A/S' capital increase of DKK 680,000 corresponding to 68,000 shares of DKK 10, AIC A/S has sold 88,235 shares in FirstFarms A/S and Wefri A/S has subsequently increased its ownership in AIC A/S from 52 percent to 68.5 percent.

The consequence of this is,

(i)   that Bendt Wedell through Wefri Holding ApS indirectly possesses 1,320,829 shares corresponding to 13.96 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S
(ii)   that Wefri A/S directly and indirectly possesses 1,320,820 shares corresponding to 13.96 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S, divided with 160,555 shares corresponding to 1.70 percent directly and 1,160,265 shares corresponding to a 12.26 percent indirect possession, and
(iii)   that AIC A/S directly possesses 1,160,265 shares corresponding to 12.26 percent of the voting rights and share capital in FirstFarms A/S.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information:
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment


