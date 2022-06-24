U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors LLP

Sydbank A/S
1 min read
Company Announcement No 28/2022

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



24 June 2022

 

Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors LLP

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that Silchester International Investors LLP have informed Sydbank that their direct or indirect holdings have been reduced to less than 5% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

As at 22 June 2022 the direct and indirect holdings of Silchester International Investors LLP represent 2,907,323 shares corresponding to 4,98% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


