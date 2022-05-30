Major shareholder information

U.S. markets closed

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 30/2022 – 30 MAY 2022

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker that as a result of the share issue Royal Unibrew A/S did in connection with the acquisition of Hansa Borg Bryggerier, cf. company announcement no 28/2022 of 25 May 2022, their ownership declines to 14.94% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S.

As per 30 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker’s shareholding in Royal Unibrew A/S is 7,500,000 shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

