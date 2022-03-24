Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

Columbus A/S





Company announcement no. 6/2022

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that Consolidated Holdings A/S has notified the Company that on 22 March, Consolidated Holdings A/S, org. no. 35422013 exceeded the 50% threshold with respect to voting rights in Columbus A/S.



On 22 March 2022, Consolidated Holdings A/S bought 337,948 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). Consolidated Holdings A/S now holds 63,084,898 shares in Columbus A/S, corresponding to a direct ownership of 48.80% of the share capital. Including shareholder voting agreements, Consolidated Holdings A/S holds 50.20% of the voting rights.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel : +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment



