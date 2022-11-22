U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Major shareholder notification – Norges Bank

GN Store Nord A/S
·1 min read
GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on November 22, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) and Section 39(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on November 21, 2022 Norges Bank increased its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38(1) and Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe
Vice President – Investor Relations, Treasury & M&A
Tel: +45 45 75 85 06

or

Rune Sandager
Senior Director – Investor Relations
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Steen Frentz Laursen
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +45 20 65 34 20



About GN 
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


