Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on November 2, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from William Demant Invest A/S stating that on November 1, 2022 William Demant Invest A/S increased its aggregate holding of shares, cf. Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to above 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.



