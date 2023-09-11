All The Major STEM Programs At U.S. Business Schools

It seems like everywhere you look in graduate business education these days, you find STEM.

For the last six years, but especially since 2019, business schools from the upper tier of the rankings to the unranked have galloped to establish STEM tracks, concentrations, pathways, and more in their MBA and other graduate degree programs. The University of Wisconsin Business School was the first school to “go STEM” — to designate part of its MBA a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math degree, with implications not only for visa eligibility but for long-term employability, too — and dozens of B-schools have followed (for a complete list, see the next pages). Yet according to a major new survey, we may be only at the beginning of the STEM movement.

In a recent business school admissions officers survey, global educational services company Kaplan and its sister company Manhattan Prep found an increasing percentage of full-time MBA programs across the U.S. securing STEM designation — but they also found that universal adoption appears to be a long way off. According to nearly 100 admissions officers surveyed in fall 2021, 22% say their programs are currently designated as STEM programs, a significant increase from the 2020 survey, which found only 13% were designated as STEM programs.

Meanwhile, 23% said that while their programs aren’t currently STEM, they plan to go through the curriculum overhaul and rigorous approval process to secure that designation. Among those schools was the University of San Diego Knauss School of Business, which announced in August 2023 that it has designated three MBA concentrations as STEM.

SOME BACKGROUND ON THE STEM MOVEMENT

University of North Carolina’s Brad Staats: STEM prepares students “not only for today’s job market, but also for the future.” File photo

To understand the appeal of STEM, you need to look at the current U.S. immigration system as it pertains to highly skilled workers. International graduates of U.S. business schools may hold U.S. jobs for only 12 months before needing an H1-B visa. But there’s a workaround. In 2016, the federal government created the STEM Designated Degree Program, which makes it possible for international graduates to remain stateside for an additional 24 months after graduation and receive training through work experience.

Students with STEM-designated master’s degrees can work in the U.S. for up to three years after graduation without a H1-B visa through the Optional Practical Training program, or OPT. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for STEM jobs will grow by 13% by 2027, with higher wages than non-STEM jobs: The national average for STEM salaries is $87,570, while non-STEM jobs earn roughly half as much, with an annual average of $45,700; and of course MBAs from top schools make a great deal more.

Reading the lay of the land, schools quickly began designing and offering STEM programs to take advantage of the new rules and attract new interest from foreign applicants. The University of Wisconsin-Madison was the first top-50 school, receiving STEM designation from the Department of Homeland Security for its concentration in Operations & Technology Management in 2016. The next year, Duke University added a STEM Management Science and Technology Management track to the Fuqua School of Business MBA program. And in 2018, the University of Rochester became the first school to have its entire MBA program designated as STEM. That December, Poets&Quants named the Rochester Simon MBA our Program of the Year.

‘IT WILL BE THE DIFFERENTIATOR’

Like many schools, Simon tested the waters before plunging in with its MBA. The school gained STEM designation for its MS in Marketing Analytics and MS in Business Analytics in September 2016. Simon added STEM designation to its MS in Finance in December 2016 and to its MS in Accountancy in July 2018. Applications surged by more than 40% for all four programs, to 4,104 in 2017-2018 from 2,903 in 2013-2014.

Then: disaster. Apps at Rochester and just about everywhere else in graduate business education began a years-long nosedive — spooking B-schools worried about the bottom line and fueling the STEM movement even more. (Read here for more details.) Now, as coronavirus and other factors have reversed the decline, B-schools are positioned to reap the benefits: All of the top 25 schools and dozens of others have established STEM in their MBA curricula; 10 schools in the top 25, and five in the top 10, have made their entire MBA program STEM.

“Non-citizen graduates of top-ranked American MBA programs are almost always going to quickly find a job stateside, but it may take longer for graduates of less competitive programs, especially given how unpredictable the job market and economy have been since the start of the pandemic,” Brian Carlidge, Kaplan vice president, says. “This additional time would extend to the graduates a lifeline, showing prospective employers that investing in them could provide a strong ROI.

“While the process for business schools to secure STEM designation is not a quick or easy one, and perhaps many smaller programs don’t have the bandwidth to do so, not being STEM-designated may put them at a distinct recruitment disadvantage. For many applicants outside the United States, it will be the differentiator.”

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PUSHES STEM IN NEW INITIATIVE

STEM became a target under the last U.S. president, who sought to curtail immigration to the U.S. in all forms. But the Biden administration has changed course announcing a series of moves on Friday (January 21) to attract more international students and researchers in STEM fields by identifying 22 new fields of study eligible for the STEM optional practical training program. "The expansion," according to a report in Inside Higher Ed, "will newly allow international students in a range of fields—including climate science, cloud computing, data analytics, economics and computer science, geobiology, geography and environmental studies, financial analytics, and industrial and organizational psychology — to gain additional work experience in the U.S. while remaining on a student visa."

For its 2021 survey, Kaplan/Manhattan Prep polled admissions officers from 91 full-time business schools across the United States by email between September 2021 and October 2021. Among those polled were 24 of the top 100 programs as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The bottom line is that STEM is here to stay.

“Earning a STEM designation is a trend that is catching on quickly, especially among the top-ranked MBA programs," Kaplan's Brian Carlidge says. "For less competitive programs, the adoption has been steady, but a lot slower. And not having that designation could significantly hamstring their efforts to recruit international students, many of whom want to build a life and career in the United States after graduation.”

Across the top 100, the move to STEM continues apace. As if on cue, the same day as Kaplan's latest survey, Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management announced that it has designated its MBA STEM.

'IT'S A NO-BRAINER'

About two years before Kaplan's latest poll was conducted, in the whirlwind of the "STEM-pede" that saw dozens of B-schools rush to establish STEM pathways in their MBA and other degree programs, the former dean of the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University summarized the landscape succinctly:

“For us, it’s really about making sure that we correctly position the school as management science," Robert Dammon said in November 2019. "The Tepper School is really the place where management science was developed, and we have been doing management science for a very long time. The commitment to intellectual rigor runs deep. The change dovetails nicely with the reputation and the brand of the university as a technology university.

“The STEM designation is obviously going to be attractive to international students,” Dammon continued, noting that at the time, 35% of Tepper’s existing MBA enrollment came from outside the U.S. “Our current international students have asked us why isn’t this school STEM-designated given the approach we take. I suspect this will be a strong positive for international students looking to get an MBA in the U.S. We are hopeful that we become a school that international students want to come to.”

Brad Staats, associate dean of MBA programs and professor of operations, added his take in December 2019: “At UNC Kenan-Flagler we continue to innovate so we can prepare students not only for today’s job market, but also for the future. With our new STEM-certified concentration we draw on the rich analytical skills across the school and apply them to diverse industries to create unique learning opportunities for our students.”

And Ash Soni, executive associate dean for academic programs at Indiana Kelley, told P&Q in March 2020: “STEM helps with international students finding jobs in the U.S., helps bring them to Kelley, helps Kelley attract corporate partners who haven’t worked with us before. It’s a no-brainer.”

See the next pages for a complete list of STEM programs at U.S. business schools, listed alphabetically, along with course descriptions and links.

Alabama photo

University of Alabama Manderson Graduate School of Business

Launched in Fall 2011, the STEM Path to the MBA allows high-achieving undergraduate students majoring in STEM disciplines to complete coursework to earn an MBA from the Manderson School in only one calendar year beyond the completion of an undergraduate degree. When the program launched — five years ahead of Wisconsin — Alabama Manderson was ranked 78th by U.S. News. "We began graduating students in 2016 (we're a five-year program) and this year we moved up to 41st in the U.S. News rankings," Robert Morgan, program director, told Poets&Quants in May 2020. "We recruit incoming freshmen who hold at least a 28 ACT (our average is 32.1) and 3.5 high school GPA (our average is 4.17), who are intending to major in a STEM discipline. STEM for us includes engineering, computer science, math, life sciences, physical sciences, and all of the healthcare professions. Students, beginning in the fall of their freshman year, take a 1.5-credit-hour STEM Business Honors course each semester that they are undergrads, where we introduce them to the various business disciplines and do lots of small group innovation projects and presentations.

"They typically formally apply to the MBA in the fall of their junior year, take their first MBA courses during the summer between their junior and senior years, and then do the bulk of their MBA studies during the 12 months after graduating undergrad."

Arizona State's W.P. Carey School of Business announced in March that its MBA would be classified as a STEM program. ASU photo

Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business

The STEM designation announced by the Carey School shows its "continual focus on the growing worldwide demand for well-rounded, analytical thinkers in the workforce," Dean Amy Hillman says. "As companies and our business partners rely more on analytics, we evolved our programs to stay future-oriented, making sure our students graduate with the technical skills employers need." The designation applies to all five Carey MBA platforms: Full-time, Professional Flex, Executive, Online, and the new Fast-track MBA.

Babson College F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

"Rigorous, quantitative STEM training (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and Babson’s unique entrepreneurial mindset are a powerful combination, giving graduates of our STEM Masters programs a competitive edge in the market." The Quantitative Finance major includes such executives as Financial Trading Strategies, Risk Management, and Financial Macroeconomic Data Analysis; the BAML major includes

Machine Learning Methods for Business, Marketing Analytics, and Programming for Business Analytics. The two specialized master's degrees can be completed in nine to 16 months.

Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business

BYU's new specialization, Management Science and Quantitative Methods—STEM Management, became available to all MBA students, regardless of their chosen tracks of study, in fall 2021, with the goal that the specialization "will better prepare them for the workforce with specialized skills and a competitive advantage." The STEM management specialization requires students to take 15 credits of specific electives, in addition to the 12 credits of STEM-related classes already present in the MBA core. "These electives were chosen based on the descriptions of Classification of Instructions Programs (CIPs) that the United States Department of Homeland Security identifies as STEM-designated courses. The approved topics include applications of statistics, modeling, forecasting, data analysis, and risk management to business problems. The students must take at least one coding or programming class, one analytics or statistics class, and nine additional credits from a selection of approved tech-related or quantitively rigorous classes."

UC-Berkeley Haas announced STEM designation for all three of its MBA programs in November 2019. UC-Berkeley Haas photo

University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business

In November 2019 the Haas School became one of the first elite B-schools to establish STEM designation in all of its MBA programs — full-time, Evening & Weekend, and executive. "“I think a lot of us feel that it was a good step and appropriate to what we’re doing,” says Peter Johnson, assistant dean of the full-time MBA program and admissions. “And of course students will be happy, because it creates the opportunity for them to apply for the extension, assuming of course that they are taking post-MBA roles that are relevant to that classification.”

University of California-Davis Graduate School of Management

UC-Davis' STEM designation reflects "the quality of the nationally ranked program and a rigorous curriculum emphasizing quantitative analysis and data-driven decision making. Innovative application of data in business decision making has become a highly valued skill demanded by employers — especially here in Northern California and Silicon Valley," the school says. "There is strong demand for UC-Davis MBA graduates in STEM-related roles." In 2020, Dean H. Rao Unnava compared his school's MBA curriculum to Rochester Simon's.

University of California-Irvine Paul Merage School of Business

Merage School of Business specifically redesigned its MBA curricula, course content, delivery modes, and co-curricular programs "to create unparalleled learning experiences with a single goal: preparing you to propel your career and lead your organization to success in our digitally driven world." The Merage FTMBA degree became fully STEM-designated in 2020, "dedicated to deepening student's knowledge and leadership of Management Science and Quantitative Methods. The new Analytics in Digital Leadership concentration "has been designed for MBA students interested in deepening their knowledge of specific coding languages and analytical tools such as Python, SQL and Tableau. It was built to be aligned with managerial functions in data analytics, data science, business intelligence and strategy.

University of California-Los Angeles Anderson School of Management

In June 2020, UCLA Anderson announced that it had received STEM certification for its full-time, fully-employed, and executive MBA programs, making it among a small number of business schools to receive the designation across its MBA programs, regardless of specialization. Two other degree programs at UCLA Anderson, the Master of Financial Engineering and Master of Science in Data Analytics, already were STEM-certified.

UCLA Anderson Dean Antonio Bernardo said the new STEM certification reflects the increasingly quantitative focus of the school’s MBA curriculum, in response to technological advances, employer needs and student interests. “Our MBA programs have always had significant quantitative elements, but as technology has advanced and more MBA students turn to tech careers, the number of data and quantitative courses in the MBA curriculum at Anderson has grown significantly,” Bernardo said. “This change is a reflection of that.”

University of California-Riverside School of Business

UC-Riverside's MBA is a 21-month program that offers seven concentrations to tailor the MBA program to students' career aspirations. Within each concentration, they will work with expert, award-winning faculty as mentors to explore new applied research opportunities. "The program builds upon strong theoretical foundations and helps students develop the hard and soft skills that managers, leaders and visionaries need to excel in their careers."

University of California-San Diego Rady School of Management

Rady's STEM certification "reflects the existing quantitative nature of the school’s MBA curriculum,” says MBA executive director Silvia McCallister-Castillo. “The Rady MBA has always emphasized the importance of quant skills for managers. Increasingly, we see that recruiters are placing a great deal of effort in finding candidates who are data savvy, comfortable with technology and keen to use sophisticated analytical tools to inform decision-making.”

The new Tepper Quad at Carnegie Mellon

The Tepper Quad at Carnegie Mellon

Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business

In the last three years, the Tepper School has made a number of changes "to strengthen students’ foundational experience in management science, including new course offerings that intersect with business and technology; interdisciplinary experiential learning opportunities; and the adoption of more sophisticated analytical tools used throughout the program." As outgoing Dean Robert Dammon said in 2020, “Technological innovation and the ubiquity of data are rapidly changing business and society. At the Tepper School, we are educating future business leaders to utilize technology, data, and analytics to make better business decisions and solve complex problems that impact our world.”

In December 2021, Tepper announced that it will launch a new Master of Science in Business Analytics degree that also will be STEM.

Case Western University Weatherhead School of Management

One of the newest STEM MBA options is Case Western's offering, announced in September 2019. It promises graduates they will "benefit from Weatherhead’s comprehensive MBA approach while developing specific knowledge essential for a career in leadership." The STEM MBA was designed with "a strong management core and STEM MBA electives offered in Corporate Finance, Business Analytics and Operations. Courses include Quantitative Risk Modeling, Advanced Marketing Analytics, Six Sigma and Quality Management Predictive Modeling and Artificial Intelligence." Case Western's STEM MBA is just the latest STEM business program offered at the Cleveland, Ohio school; earlier this year it added a STEM track in Accounting to go with already established tracks in Business Analytics, Finance, and Operations Research & Supply Chain degree programs.

Chicago Booth's MBA is entirely STEM-designated. Chicago Booth photo

University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Chicago Booth's MBA places an emphasis on "analyzing problems, generating key insights, and implementing creative solutions," making it ideal for STEM designation. "We stress the importance of asking questions and examining ideas. You'll gain a superior ability and confidence to handle situations where there are no predetermined answers."Foundation courses focus on developing analytical tools and knowledge that supports the rest of the curriculum. Functions, Management, and Business Environment courses cover "basic business functions (finance, marketing, and operations); management (decisions, people, and strategy); as well as the business environment in which firms operate." There are 13 available concentrations, including Analytic Finance and Business Analytics.

Columbia Business School

Reflecting the integration of technology and data analytics into the school’s curriculum, Columbia Business School’s MBA and Executive MBA programs were officially designated STEM programs in 2020, retroactive to the school’s May 2019 graduates. Calling the STEM designation a vital enhancement to the MBA and EMBA programs, Dean Costis Maglaras emphasized the school’s commitment to providing all graduates with the knowledge and skills they will need to thrive in rapidly evolving, data-driven industries.

University of Connecticut School of Business

The MBA program at the University of Connecticut School of Business offers three concentrations that have STEM CIP, or Classification of Instructional Programs, code designations: Business Analytics, Digital Marketing Strategy, and Financial Management and Investments. Each track is 12 credits.

Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management

The 2017 Poets&Quants Program of the Year prepares students for career success in the digital economy. An MBA "designed to transform tech-focused individuals into business leaders and entrepreneurs, this one-year program is where networks, industry, and experiential learning combine." According to the school, in the program "MBAs work with engineering, law, and computer science students to produce visionary ideas grounded in significant needs. This MBA program is all about real-world experience in ideation and creation." In April 2020 Cornell announced the launch of two new Management Science MBAs with STEM designation, one- and two-year programs that "emphasize exploration of a broad variety of business and interdisciplinary interests while developing leadership and management expertise, business immersions, and other hands-on experiences."

Dartmouth Tuck's STEM announcement came in January. Tuck photo

Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business

In January 2020, Dartmouth Tuck faculty approved an option for MBA students to earn formal recognition for significant learning in management science and quantitative analysis. “The growing interest in analytics tools and careers among current and prospective students was noted by the Tuck faculty during the recent core curriculum review process, resulting in an expanded focus on analytical skills in the refined core curriculum,” said Joseph Hall, senior associate dean for teaching and learning. The new option will designate a portfolio of courses across the Tuck curriculum from which interested students can select to deepen their knowledge in analytics."

Delaware Lerner offers a STEM-designated dual degree that gets grads an average starting salary of more than $80,000. Lerner photo

University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics

The Lerner College MBA/MS dual-degree program promises that students will “master the tools you’ll need to use data to leverage assets, optimize outcomes and predict future results.” The Lerner MBA’s core business courses and professional development classes "give you a solid base of business management knowledge. By choosing a business analytics major as part of your MBA, you’ll prepare for a job or career that uses data science to inform business decisions, optimize operations and predict future trends." The Master of Science in Business Analytics and Information Management, meanwhile, "will prepare you to become a valuable employee who can manage change and innovation in any industry – your employer will rely on your skills to understand data and technology."

Located in central Delaware within a few hours of Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, the growing tech scene of Wilmington, and the financial centers of New York City, the Lerner School boasts accomplished faculty and a diverse cohort. The school’s state-of-the-art facilities, such as the JPMorgan Chase Innovation Center and the Lerner College Trading Center, “are designed to foster collaboration among students, faculty and industry.” The average salary for MBA graduates is north of $80K, and 96% of all students rated their overall educational experience within the Lerner graduate and MBA programs as excellent or good.

Duke Fuqua offers a "second major" in its MBA program that is STEM-approved. Duke photo

Duke University Fuqua School of Business

This program offers to “deepen your expertise in the tools, frameworks, and models that address managerial problems." The MSTeM is not a concentration but a second major which “prepares students to both lead and direct analysis, and to get deeply involved with and understand the tools and models that should be utilized to inform and improve decisions.” Duke says the program prepares students for management and leadership roles in health, consulting, tech, and several other fields.

Emory University Goizueta Business School

Emory's STEM-designated MBA Business Analysis track emphasizes the use of quantitative modeling, data analytics, technological applications, and operations analysis to effectively manage and deploy resources to enhance organizational performance.

Fordham University Gabelli School of Business

The STEM designation at the Gabelli School applies to all students entering fall 2022 and beyond; it comes two years after the school announced STEM concentrations in FinTech, Information Systems, and Accounting.

Georgetown University McDonough School of Business

"The Georgetown MBA offers a variety of coursework focused on quantitative analysis and management science, allowing students to complete a STEM-designated management science major. In addition to 19.5 credits toward the major earned through core courses, students must complete 12 credits from this course list to earn the designation."

The Master of Science in Management became STEM in 2020 — and promptly saw an explosion in applications.

The University of Georgia Terry College of Business offers a one-year STEM MBA for university undergrads majoring in a STEM discipline. Georgia Terry photo

University of Georgia Terry College of Business

The Georgia STEM MBA is a one-year degree option for current University of Georgia undergraduates majoring in an eligible science, technology, engineering, or math discipline. There are around 45 University of Georgia majors eligible for the degree option each year. The specialized program is designed for “high-achieving undergraduate students who want a broad base of foundational business courses and the business skills needed for professional advancement and career success.” The curriculum is comprised of eight core courses, an experiential learning course, a business intelligence course, and an additional elective of students’ choosing; additionally, the Communications and Career Effectiveness course offers instruction in effective leadership and communication. This accelerated program is 36 credit hours and can be completed in two semesters; interested applicants can apply during their final year of undergrad study.

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

The Georgia Tech STEM MBA allows MBA graduates to declare an official concentration that appears on their transcript, choosing from 13 concentration options. "Vetted by the College’s MBA faculty, the newly formalized MBA concentrations are revised versions of previous concentrations and immersive tracks. ...

With the new designation, MBA students gain meticulous training in business analytics, international business, emerging technologies, industry profitability, and more. The concepts and applications the STEM curriculum offers teach students to analyze information and find better business solutions effectively."

Harvard Business School

In early 2020, HBS proposed a new academic track comprising a series of first- and second-year courses that could qualify for a management science focus. Students who opt into this track through their course selection are "demonstrating a commitment to STEM-focused careers."

HBS also has two STEM degrees, both joint degree programs with other schools at Harvard. The first, launched in 2018, is the Master of Science in Engineering Sciences and Master of Business Administration (MS/MBA), operated jointly with the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. It is a two-year, full-time program that spans four semesters, augmented by additional summer and January term coursework. In the first year, students take a System Engineering course that "emphasizes an interdisciplinary approach to analyzing complex systems," as well as the HBS MBA Required Curriculum which "conveys concepts and builds skills across disciplines relevant to general management, including marketing, organizational behavior and finance." In the second year, students take electives at each school.

About the second degree, announced in June 2019, HBS says, "The world needs more leaders working at the intersection of science and society." The MS/MBA Biotechnology: Life Sciences Program is a collaboration of HBS and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences in the Harvard Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, and it aims rot equip students with "approaches to the science and medical aspects of entrepreneurial activities and will empower them to build organizations with the potential to transform human health." The curriculum focuses on "an understanding of effective, sustainable structures for discovery and development, the ethical implications of new therapeutics, and equitable access to the fruits of therapeutic discovery."

Indiana Kelley's move to make five disciplines within its MBA STEM was announced in early March. Kelley photo

Indiana University Kelley School of Business

Among the measures Indiana took in 2020 to address general declining interest in full-time MBA programs, particularly among international students, the Kelley School began offering STEM-designated MBA degrees in five disciplines: Accounting, Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, and Supply Chain & Operations. The change will cover all Kelley MBA students graduating with those majors in 2020 or later.

Kelley's Master of Finance, launched in 2018, was made STEM in 2021.

Iowa State University Ivy College of Business

The Ivy College offers a STEM MBA in Business Analytics, Information Systems, and Finance. The school's full-time MBA is built around 10 core courses (30 credits) and six electives (18 credits), with core courses offered on the school's Ames, Iowa campus in the Gerdin Business Building, home of the Ivy College of Business. Electives are offered in Ames, Des Moines, and online. Students may customize their MBA experience with optional specializations and international study tours, and they have access to "comprehensive and personalized academic and career services" and "faculty engaged in leading-edge research" who are "committed to teaching excellence." Ivy has been especially successful of late in appealing to women graduate hopefuls.

Johns Hopkins' STEM designation for its MS in Marketing was announced in September 2019. Three other graduate degrees at the Carey School are also STEM. JHU photo

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

The JHU MS in Marketing "develops skills and data use for a deeper understanding of the market, the profile of the market on a granular level, and develop targeted customer experience strategies based on real-time customer feedback." It "prepares students to meet the demand for capable and confident marketing professionals who understand the digital economy, global, and start-up environments," and includes a STEM-designated concentration in Marketing Analytics.

Lehigh University College of Business

Lehigh's Business Analytics concentration, launched in 2020, is a 15-credit program designed to give students exposure to business data collection, storage and retrieval, predictive models, and the applications for improved decision-making in today’s modern, data-rich organizations. It is the first concentration offered in the school's 1-MBA program.

“The rapid advancement in information technology has created a data rich environment for organizations in all sectors," said Georgette Chapman Phillips, dean of the Lehigh University College of Business. "How to collect data, how to evaluate data collection methods and sources, and how to use the data to gain business insights and improve decision-making are the challenges faced by today’s intuitive managers. At Lehigh Business, we prepare our students to take on such challenges and grow as future business leaders.”

The Charlton College of Business has a new STEM-approved biz analytics specialization. Charlton photo

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Charlton College of Business

The Charlton MBA “provides advanced study in management for those with business or non-business bachelor degrees.” It requires 30 credit hours and can be completed part- or full-time, on-campus or online. The Charlton MBA is “responsive to the changing demands of the global, technology-driven economy. Taught by leading business scholars and seasoned industry professionals, this advanced degree also offers you the option to concentrate in specific areas.” The school offers 10 concentrations; only business analytics is STEM-approved.

The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor

University of Michigan Ross School of Business

Michigan Ross' STEM track "represents a significant move within the Full-Time MBA curriculum ... allowing students interested in pursuing quantitative management and business analytics roles across many industries to participate in a formal program." As Scott DeRue, former dean of Michigan Ross, said when the school added the STEM track in 2020: "Business analytics has become essential in helping organizations make strategic business decisions."

University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management

The Carlson School’s Management Science MBA "is a full-time MBA degree that covers traditional management topics across business disciplines while developing students’ capabilities in a specific set of skills, including statistical modeling, analytics, programming, forecasting, and operations research. The Management Science MBA allows students to better understand business organizational performance by developing data-driven decision-making skills grounded in the foundational business topics of the Full-time MBA curriculum.

"Management Science MBA students will complete the existing full-time MBA core curriculum and Enterprise programs alongside traditional full-time MBA students and have access to the same student advising, career coaching, and clubs."

MIT Sloan School of Management

STEM makes sense at few schools more than MIT, where fully a third — 33% — of Class of 2021 MBA students carried undergraduate engineering degrees, and another 11% have math and science bachelor’s degrees. Nearly 20% have work backgrounds in tech, with another 10% coming from either the energy or industrial sectors. In the LGO program, MIT students can earn an MBA and a master's degree in engineering in two years. They develop management expertise and technical abilities as joint students in the MIT School of Engineering and the MIT Sloan School of Management. The school partners with elite companies to provide research fellowships and place graduates in high-tech roles. Students finish with a master’s degree in engineering and an MBA.

MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics offers a Supply Chain Management master's program in two formats — a 10-month, fully residential option, and a hybrid online + on-campus blended option. All incoming students are initially enrolled for the MASc-SCM degree.

NYU's Stern School of Business

New York University Stern School of Business

“This has clearly become an important issue for international students as they are looking at MBA programs and potential higher-education opportunities,” said JP Eggers, NYU Stern’s vice dean for MBA programs and academic director of the Andre Koo Technology and Entrepreneurship MBA, which like the full-time MBA is STEM-designated. Eggers, speaking in early 2020, noted the rush to STEM among Stern's peers. “Three or four years ago, nobody was talking about this and now everyone is talking about it. We’ve certainly had a number of students who’ve asked about the designation; many have mentioned that they were specifically happy when the Tech MBA was designated as a STEM program. There’s no good way to run a case control analysis where we could tell what would have happened in terms of interest or applications or whatever if it hadn’t been designated.

"So it’s hard to tell, but to me that is a secondary part of this. It’s really around doing the most we can for our students.”

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School

The University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School established a STEM pathway in its full-time MBA back in early 2020, offering students a concentration in business analytics and management science. In February 2021, UNC announced a bigger STEM plunge: All MBA students in all four programs — Full-Time MBA, Evening MBA, Weekend Executive MBA and online MBA@UNC — will henceforth graduate with a STEM-designated degree.

“This change reflects the analytical rigor of our MBA programs, which have long developed business leaders and today — more than ever before — need to be ready to apply their analytics skills to make data-driven strategic decisions,” said Brad Staats, associate dean of MBA programs and professor of operations and faculty director of UNC’s Center for the Business of Health.

University of Northern Iowa College of Business

"If you're looking for a way to enhance your accounting degree, a Master of Accounting degree may be the perfect fit. The UNI MAcc program emphasizes applied accounting research skills, communication skills, problem-solving and other skills and knowledge required to be a successful in the fields of public accounting, business and government. Completion of the UNI MAcc program also satisfies Iowa's 150-hour requirement for CPA licensure."

Also STEM at Northern Iowa:

University of North Texas Ryan College of Business

Launched in fall 2019, the MBA with a Business Analytics concentration is designed to provide an extensive base of knowledge of managerial responsibilities. It has an 18-hour core, with 12 hours of required courses and six hours of electives. The program "is designed for students who desire a more general management background than an MS in Business Analytics, which has more of a specialization and focus in the field." Career opportunities after completion of the MBA program through the Department of Information Technology and decision sciences are "abundant." An MBA with a concentration in Business Analytics supports growth and development from two perspectives, the school says: "One, if you have an established career path, the concentration provides you the opportunity to gain the broader, more general perspective necessary for promotion to leading managerial positions. Two, if you are preparing for the business world, the combination of an undergraduate degree with an MBA concentration in Business Analytics provides an excellent foundation for additional career opportunities."

Kellogg MBA students

Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management

In 2019, Kellogg established a STEM Management Science major that focuses on “the application of analytical techniques, tools, and models across the school’s academic disciplines,” according to the major’s webpage. The newest addition to the Kellogg MBA curriculum will explore a variety of topics, including how to use big data efficiently to understand capital markets and how to apply analytical techniques to solve business problems. “Students,” the webpage reads, “will deepen expertise across disciplines by learning techniques that can be applied to the analysis of problems of business organization and performance.”

Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business

Of nine available majors in the Mendoza full-time MBA, five are STEM-designated.

Ohio State Fisher College of Business

Even before certifying its full-time MBA as a STEM program, the Fisher College was like the vast majority of smaller U.S. B-schools in offering some pathway to a STEM degree, with Master of Accounting and Specialized Master in Finance degrees carrying the designation. Ohio State Fisher Dean Anil Makhija sees the move to STEM as simply the latest evolution in business education. It is a step forward for small and large programs alike, not a final destination.

“We see this as part of the disruption that is taking place in graduate education,” Makhija told P&Q. “And this means that the programs that we are offering already have to be retaught often and improved. And so this is part of that continuous improvement process. The full-time MBA program has been going through a very detailed redesign process and beyond toward, shall I say, the very advanced stages of redesign. It’s a perspective that we are taking, as a college, in all our programs.

“This is the transformation that is taking place in business — what I would call digital transformation. There is much more opportunity now to use quantitative skills to address business problems. So this fits in the bigger picture and fits in perfectly for this program.”

Pace University Lubin School of Business

With a Lubin MBA in Information Systems, students can “take charge of technology transformations and gain a strategic advantage through a thorough grounding in critical business factors, specialized database and IT network knowledge, faculty who are experienced and well-connected in the field, and internships in leading organizations headquartered nearby.” The degree, which costs about $140K, gives grads the skills to lead an organization through strategic decisions about information systems, telecommunications, database administration, Internet technologies, systems analysis and design, and how they support the needs of the business.

University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business

This program requires students to complete the existing graduation requirements for both the MBA degree and the University of Pittsburgh Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics. Students immerse themselves in cutting-edge quantitative methods and analytical tools, statistics, data mining, and data-driven decision-making.

Purdue University Krannert School of Management

Purdue's Krannert School launch a STEM-designated MBA degree option in 2019, with four options for specializations: business analytics and information management, finance, global supply chain management, or marketing. The 60-credit-hour, four-semester STEM-designated MBA is based on statistics, computer applications, and data analysis, along with core business classes. “We believe this new degree option will be a perfect fit at Purdue, which is renowned for its excellence in STEM-related fields,” Greg Beaver, executive director of Krannert’s MBA, Master of Science and doctorate programs, said in 2019. “The four concentration areas give students the chance to personalize their degree by taking courses that are aligned with their career aspirations. They also will be able to gain valuable practical experience through collaborative opportunities with the Purdue Foundry, Discovery Park, and other campus incubators and innovation centers.”

Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business

When the Jones School went STEM in mid-2020, the school announced the move was “a direct response to the data-driven business environment, employer needs, and student interest. Our Rice MBA graduates are known in the marketplace for broad problem-solving skills, reflecting a curriculum grounded in quantitative and data-analytic methodologies across the disciplines. This is now reflected in the STEM designation.”

Rochester Simon's STEM MBA is the 2018 Poets&Quants Program of the Year. Rochester Simon photo

University of Rochester Simon Business School

Rochester Simon tweaked every part of its curriculum in 2018 to become the first MBA program to be fully STEM-designated no matter what specialization a student chooses. MBAs at Simon can specialize in everything from brand management and strategy to asset management and venture capital and still get the precious STEM designation that especially appeals to international students.

Rutgers Business School — Newark & New Brunswick

Rutgers' STEM degree is an option for students in the Rutgers Full-Time and Part-Time MBA programs as well as the Executive MBA program. The option allows students to pursue any of the traditional concentrations of study, such as supply chain management or marketing, but requires them to incorporate at least 50% of their program credits from curriculum identified as STEM.

USC Marshall offers a STEM-designated specialization in Management Science in its MBA. USC photo

University of Southern California Marshall School of Business

Starting in 2019, USC Marshall offered a new specialization “designed to combine data-driven decision-making and analytics with the overall MBA program learning objectives of developing a global and entrepreneurial mindset, building a deep understanding of business fundamentals, and leading high-performing teams,” Suh-Pyng Ku, vice dean for graduate programs, told Poets&Quants in May 2019. In spring 2020 the Marshall School made its entire full-time MBA program STEM.

Since June 2020, the IBEAR MBA program has offered a STEM track as part of its curriculum. Students who opt for this track as part of their IBEAR MBA curriculum will be pursuing the International Management Science (STEM) MBA Program.

Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business

SMU Cox joined the STEM parade in 2021, making the school’s Full-Time and Working Professional MBA programs, including the Professional MBA (part-time), the Executive MBA, the Online MBA and MBA Direct, STEM degrees.

“Data and analytics are dramatically changing our business environment,” Matthew B. Myers, dean of the Cox School said. “With this designation, we’re giving our students a competitive edge and preparing them for the future. Companies now know that when they hire a Cox graduate with a STEM-designated MBA, they’ll be gaining an employee with leadership and quantitative skills that will bring value to their organizations from day one.”

Stanford

Stanford University Graduate School of Business

Since April 2020, Stanford’s full-time MBA program has been STEM-designated, along with their accelerated one-year MSx program. Both courses are fully customizable offering a wide range of electives, and students who enrol in the courses will be learning at one of the top three business schools in the world.

Syracuse University Whitman School of Management

Syracuse Whitman announced in January 2022 that its MBA program "will be classified as STEM-designated for students who successfully complete concentrations in accounting, business analytics, finance, marketing and supply chain management. The class of 2022 will be the first to graduate with this new STEM-certification."

“The STEM-designation for our MBA program reflects the commitment of our faculty to prepare students for a fast-changing business environment that includes cutting-edge technology, data analytics as well as creativity and forward-looking innovation," says Alex McKelvie, associate dean for undergraduate and master’s education and professor of entrepreneurship. "These areas are fundamental to modern business and therefore central to our MBA education. Our required curriculum and broad set of elective courses emphasize these skills and abilities already. Receiving STEM-designation appropriately reflects our MBA programmatic emphasis and facilitates students’ success in industry after graduation.”

Elsewhere at Whitman, students in the MS in Business Analytics program complete 36 credit hours of courses "that develop an interdisciplinary understanding of the applications of analytics to the fields of accounting, finance, marketing and supply chain management by using techniques for data collection, data visualization, statistical and pattern analysis and data mining." Benefits of the Finance program include "access to current market data, live news feeds, software for analysis and other resources used by professionals in the field" and "preparation for Bloomberg certification and professional exams, such as CFA, FRM, and CAIA designations."

University of Tennessee-Knoxville Haslam College of Business

The curriculum at the MS in Business Analytics at the Haslam College "emphasizes small cohorts, career coaching, and team building to reflect real-world business dynamics," according to the school. Students learn to use advanced analytical techniques, develop skills in R, SQL, and Python, and maximize learning through professional case studies and presentations. The 62-credit MBA/MSBA "brings the full power of mathematical, statistical, and computer-based models to the world of business, developing graduates who can successfully bridge the sizable gap that currently exists between the practical aspects of business and the analytical capabilities enabled by information systems," the school says. "The analytic skills taught encompass four overlapping areas: business intelligence, data mining, process optimization and applied statistics." In the 60-credit, MBA/MS Engineering, grads learn "to take a leading management role in companies that must react quickly to a dynamic market where forces of competition require rapid changes via short cycles in design, manufacturing and product development."

University of Texas at Auston McCombs School of Business

Of the 22 concentrations in Texas McCombs' full-time MBA program, 14 are now STEM; the certification applies to concentrations that focus specifically on quantitative topics in a range of areas, from Information Management, Business Analytics, Supply Chain and Operations to Investment Management, Energy Finance, and Clean Tech.

“The breadth and depth of our full-time MBA curriculum is a unique complement to our close-knit class of 260 students, and we wanted to focus our STEM certification efforts on areas where we’re seeing strong and active job recruitment post-graduation, such as business analytics,” said Tina Mabley, assistant dean for the full-time MBA program. "The fact that these 14 concentrations were judged to meet STEM standards after an exacting review by our faculty, university office of graduate studies, UT System, and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board points to the strength of our offerings in these subject areas.”

What is Vanderbilt best known for? If you answered "finance," you're right. Vanderbilt photo

Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management

Vanderbilt is recognized worldwide for its finance faculty, who have received many awards for their research and teaching and who also serve on prestigious editorial boards. The school’s finance courses provide students with a grasp of the fundamental techniques required for the practice of financial management. Relying upon extensive experience in the classroom, Vanderbilt continually updates the finance curriculum to incorporate the latest developments and important innovations in the markets, as well as academic research.

For the Finance concentration, students must take eight credit hours of electives and can choose from such offerings as Risk Management, Derivatives Markets, and Financial Data Analysis; the Operations & Analytics concentration is open to MBA students beginning in the fall of 2020. The Owen School's MS in Finance is also a STEM degree.

Virginia Darden announced their new STEM-approved Management Science specialization in April 2019. Darden photo

University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The Virginia Darden management science specialization "will build on the required Darden core curriculum, offering students the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of quantitative and analytical skills and capabilities." Students must complete 12 credit hours of selected courses with a quantitative and analytical focus. Courses are available in a range of academic areas, including Accounting, Economics, Finance, Quantitative Analysis, and Technology and Operations. Forty elective courses currently taught at the school will satisfy the requirement.

Wake Forest University School of Business

Wake Forest's MSBA program aims to develop leaders "who can leverage analytics skills with business acumen and add immediate value to any organization across a wide range of industries." On-campus or online, students "are given the technical skills, business acumen, and experiential learning" to drive analytics into action. The newly STEM-designated MSA program is a two-semester, 30-credit program that begins each summer and offers structured CPA Exam prep at the conclusion of the spring semester, with graduation in May.

Wake Forest also offers an optional third semester that includes the opportunity to pursue a paid internship. The nine-week paid position "is for those who enter the program without previous internship experience, or those who want to gain additional experience with a company prior to accepting a full-time offer."

University of Washington Foster School of Business

Washington Foster joined the STEM-pede in fall 2020. “The STEM-designated Management Science Degree Option will allow Foster MBAs to make more sustained impact in their organizations following graduation," Associate Dean Dan Turner said. "Corporate partners will have access to students who not only share their values about fostering human progress but who also have the quantitative acumen needed to move ideas and organizations forward.” Foster also offers a STEM-certified MS in Business Analytics and Technology Management MBA, the latter of which is an 18-month degree designed for tech professionals that "is built on the same foundational principles and high academic standards as our flagship full-time MBA program."

Washington Olin

Washington University at St. Louis Olin Business School

According to the Olin School, school leadership applied for the STEM designation "after an analysis of 152 existing courses showed that at least 70% of them rated highly as 'data-driven' entries into the curriculum. Curriculum leaders have designated 84 core and elective courses that would satisfy requirements toward a STEM-designated degree. Those include courses such as Quantitative Risk Management, Economics of the Organization and Pricing Strategies." Students seeking a STEM MBA must get at least half of their required 67 credits from a group of 84 courses. The required classes in the full-time MBA program add up to 28.5 credits worth of STEM-designated coursework.

The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

The Wharton School offers five STEM majors in its full-time MBA. Among them: Business Analytics, which "gives students state-of-the-art tools and techniques for solving business problems with real-world data; Business Economics & Public Policy, which "brings theoretical tools and practical experience to bear on the relationship among business, government, and society"; and Statistics, which "teaches students to develop a systematic and effective approach to data, draw inferences and conclusions, and communicate results." Courses in the latter major include "a rigorous training in the fundamentals of statistical theory to applications of popular methodologies, such as regression analysis and forecasting."

Alan B. Miller Hall at the William & Mary Mason School of Business. W&M photo

College of William & Mary Raymond A. Mason School of Business

This course of study allows students to merge the business acumen and leadership from the MBA curriculum with the highly technical skills from the MSBA to solve complex problems in today's workplace. Candidates must apply to the MBA and MSBA programs separately to pursue the dual degree.

University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business

Wisconsin’s STEM OTM specialization was the pioneer. Launched in 2016, it promised applicants they would acquire “leadership abilities, cross-functional business knowledge, and problem-solving skills needed to drive change and create value for organizations.” The specialization, supported by the Erdman Center for Operations and Technology Management, is for those with a background in engineering, science, or other areas of technology and operations who are interested in seeking advanced positions while priming themselves for future senior leadership roles. Those in it will “Gain broad and deep business and entrepreneurial skills from a flexible curriculum applicable to designing, managing, and improving processes and systems.” The supply chain management specialization is ranked 10th by Gartner among graduate supply chain degree programs in North America. Students undergo training in everything from data analytics and demand to the marketing, promotion, and sourcing of goods. Delivered through the Grainger Center for Supply Chain Management, the specialization “includes extensive experiences solving real-world issues under the direction of an engaged advisory board and alumni network.”

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Business School

The MBA program for STEM professionals is “student-centered, inquiry-driven, and problem-oriented from start to finish and offers the flexibility to complete the degree requirements around your other obligations,” according to WPI, which has around 14 MBA students. Total tuition cost: just over $75,000. The program boasts online learning and “robust” face-to-face interaction, with a format that emulates the real world as students work with faculty, form multidisciplinary teams, and “coordinate action across geographic distances, time zones, cultural perspectives, and languages.”

Yale SOM

Yale School of Management

“We are delighted to have created this optional concentration in Management Science for our MBA and MAM students,” says Anjani Jain, deputy dean for academic programs and professor in the practice of management. “Yale SOM offers a large selection of leading-edge courses covering all aspects of data analytics, mathematical modeling, and optimization. The concentration signals the student’s depth of knowledge in this domain of great importance to leaders of organizations."

The post All The Major STEM Programs At U.S. Business Schools appeared first on Poets&Quants.