Major U.S. airlines commit to carbon neutrality by 2050, trade body says

·1 min read
American Airlines jets sit at gates at Washington's Reagan National airport in Washington

(Reuters) - Airlines for America, a group representing major U.S. airlines, said on Tuesday it is committed to working with the aviation industry and the government to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The trade group said it intends to work towards a rapid expansion of the production and deployment of commercially viable sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to make 2 billion gallons of SAF available to U.S. aircraft operators in 2030.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, had told Reuters previously it has been in contact with the Biden administration's climate change officials to discuss expanding the sustainable aviation fuel market.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

  • Phonemaker Xiaomi Plans to Plow $10 Billion into Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. unveiled plans to invest about $10 billion over the next decade on manufacturing electric cars, embarking on its biggest-ever overhaul to enter China’s booming EV market.Billionaire co-founder Lei Jun announced his intention to lead a new standalone division and spearhead the smartphone giant’s drive into vast but unfamiliar territory, in what he called his final major startup endeavor. The company will invest an initial 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) on smart vehicle manufacturing before ramping that up rapidly in subsequent years. Xiaomi’s stock rose as much as 6.1% Wednesday in Hong Kong.The Chinese smartphone maker joins tech giants from Apple Inc. to Huawei Technologies Co. in targeting the vehicle industry, betting future cars will grow increasingly autonomous and connected. Depending on progress, Xiaomi could end up investing a total 100 billion yuan in the project in as little as three years, taking external financing into account, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News before Tuesday’s announcement. The company will contribute about 60% of the envisioned sum and plans to raise the rest of the funds, said the person, who asked not be identified because the plans are private.“We have a deep pocket for this project,” Lei, also Xiaomi’s chief executive officer, said at an event in Beijing. “I’m fully aware of the risks of the car-making industry. I’m also aware the project will take at least three to five years with tens of billions of investment.”Xiaomi doesn’t plan to invite outside investors to the project as the company wants full control of the car making business, he added. “This will be the last startup project in my career.”Xiaomi becomes the latest to pile into an already crowded arena, where an array of automakers from Tesla Inc. to local upstarts Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc. are battling for a slice of the world’s biggest EV market. Search giant Baidu Inc. and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. are also said to be teaming up to build electric cars. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone as consumers embrace cleaner automobiles and costs tumble, research firm Canalys estimates.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysXiaomi’s entry into the China electric vehicle market, as reported by Bloomberg News, opens a big new growth area beyond smartphones and other consumer electronics, which may revert to lower growth rates from 2023. Still, the reported outlay of 100 billion yuan to enter the market over the next three years, about double consensus R&D and capex, suggests a large uptick in costs to enter a market worth $12.6 trillion by 2030, according to BNEF.- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analystsClick here for the research.The Beijing-based company will outsource car assembly to contract manufacturers, a model it uses for its smartphones, according to the person. Xiaomi relies on contract manufacturers such as Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group to make its mobile devices.However, the company has no plans to choose “established” automakers for its manufacturing partners, the person said. Great Wall Motor Co. last week rejected a Reuters report it will help Xiaomi make EVs.Lei led a review of the EV industry’s potential several months ago and a final decision to enter the arena was made in recent weeks, said another person familiar with the matter. Xiaomi has already hired engineers to work on software to be embedded in its cars, the person added.It’s venturing into unfamiliar territory. The smartphone maker also had just under 100 billion yuan of cash and equivalents at the end of 2020.Founded by Lei more than a decade ago, Xiaomi became the fastest-growing smartphone maker in China in the fourth quarter of last year after Huawei found it difficult to source key chips because of U.S. sanctions. The company is expected to unveil several new models in its flagship MIX smartphone lineup on Tuesday.Beyond mobile devices, it’s best known for running internet services and making a range of cut-price home gadgets from rice cookers to robo-vacuums.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US home price growth surges to new record in first month of 2021

    Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 11.2% annual gain in January, up from 10.4% in December — reaching its highest recorded level since February 2006.

  • Beware The 11 Most Overvalued Stocks Now, Analysts Warn

    Analysts called the Tesla crash and the big tumble in video streamers' stocks. But their warnings are still going unheeded on a number of S&P 500 companies.

  • Cathie Wood’s Space ETF Debut Sees $294 Million in Shares Traded

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management launched its first new exchange-traded fund in two years on Tuesday, a key test of the money manager’s appeal after a choppy few months of both flows and performance.The actively managed ARK Space Exploration ETF (ticker ARKX), which tracks U.S. and global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation, saw more than $294 million worth of shares change hands in Tuesday trading, the eighth-best debut in ETF history.When Ark filed for the fund in January it triggered an industry-wide rally -- such was the hype surrounding Wood, whose ETFs were among the best-performing of 2020. Since then Ark’s bets have been rattled amid a broader tech selloff. The flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has posted investor exits for five days running, according to the latest data, the longest stretch of consecutive outflows since the fund started in 2014.Nevertheless, Ark ETFs overall have attracted almost $16 billion of new cash this year, signaling demand for a new offering could be robust. Despite recent turbulence, all five of Wood’s existing actively-managed products are up more than 130% in the past 12 months.“That performance naturally attracts more investments, especially on the part of retail traders,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com. “The optimism evoked by Cathie Wood and her team is almost infectious -- that’s something that has legs.”The initial spike of trading in ARKX drew comparisons to the launch of the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) earlier this month. That fund saw about $260 million worth of shares change hands in the first hour of trading, compared with $114 million for ARKX, according to Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. In total, BUZZ traded about $440 million worth of shares in its first day.But the space fund far surpassed the first-day action in Wood’s last fund launch in 2019, when the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) saw $1.2 million worth of shares traded.At the outset, the space fund’s top two holdings are Trimble Inc. and another Ark fund called the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) with weights of 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Other large stakes include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc. and JD.com Inc., an online retailer in China. The fund aims to invest at least 80% of its assets in the space industry.Possible competitors include the Procure Space ETF (UFO), which was among those that rallied when Ark filed for the new fund. Assets in UFO have roughly tripled since then to $129 million.(Updates with day’s trading in second paragraph, leaderboard table)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Behind the Archegos Meltdown: How Banks Quickly Got Religion about Bill Hwang

    By John Jannarone Last week’s block trade mayhem can now be connected with a highly levered hedge fund that faced unmet margin calls and likely cost Wall Street banks several billion dollars in losses. But the real question is whether the unraveling – that started a few days earlier – poses serious risk to the […]

  • Pressure mounts on financial regulators to address Archegos debacle

    Regulators in DC are starting to feel the pressure to address the fallout from Archegos Capital, the faltering family firm that could inflict up to $10 billion in losses on some of the world’s largest banks.

  • Dow Jones Rises While Nasdaq Remains Lower; These Stocks Are Breaking Out Past Buy Points

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's stock market after opening lower as the major indexes all reversed off their lows of the days.

  • Chewy Quarterly Results Top Estimates, Including An Unexpected Profit

    Chewy stock jumped during late trading as the online provider of pet food and other products reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, including a profit vs. an expected loss.

  • When Choosing Investment Funds, Look at 3 Factors, Ignore 1

    More than half of Americans (53%) say they’re currently invested in exchange-traded funds, mutual funds or index funds, according to a new NerdWallet survey. This same group of respondents shared…

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The Company Bolsters Its Covid Vaccine Supply?

    Pfizer stock took a hit in early February on a disappointing fourth-quarter report, though the company called for $15 billion in full-year Covid vaccine sales. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?

  • Archegos meltdown, GameStop drama underscore need for more hedge-fund disclosure, reformers say

    Volatility continued to work its way through financial markets Tuesday as investors surveyed the damage wrought by the failure of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, an event that, along with the drama surrounding a recent short squeeze in shares of GameStop Inc. , underscores the continued lack of transparency in financial markets with respect to derivatives and short selling, financial reform advocates told MarketWatch.

  • DraftKings Buys Broadcaster While N.Y. Betting Hopes Fade

    DraftKings announced Tuesday it has bought sports betting video broadcast company Vegas Sports Information Network.

  • Boeing Stock Is Jumping, With 3 Pieces of Good News

    Southwest Airlines ordered more737 MAX jets, but increasing airline traffic and a positive development about another jet are lifting the stock as well.

  • Semiconductor shortage could go on for 'a couple of years': Cisco CEO

    Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor shortage. It's not pretty.

  • Evanston reparations are ‘incremental step forward,' there's a need for federal reparations: convener

    Evanston's reparations program is a good first step, but more is still needed on a federal level, says the head of the National African American Reparations Commission.

  • The stock market could double by 2030 because COVID has ‘utterly changed’ the policy environment: analyst

    A prominent stock-market analyst throws in the towel as the S&P 500 index nears his end-of-decade target with “eight-and-a-half years to go,” writing that he now agrees with colleagues that the U.S. benchmark could hit 8,000 by 2030.

  • The FTC Wants to Block Illumina’s Deal For Cancer-Test Pioneer

    Blood-tests that screen for many kinds of cancer would revolutionize healthcare. Most are being developed for use with Illumina's gene sequencers, so the FTC fears that Illumina's deal to acquire test developer Grail would harm competition in the nascent field.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Report Expected to Show 1.3 Million Barrel Drawdown

    With concerns about a shortage of physical supplies abating, the market is turning its focus to Thursday’s meeting of OPEC and its allies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

    Earlier, the Dow closed lower for the first time in four days, retreating from a record high

  • Oil Holds Loss Near $60 on Demand Worries Before OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses in early Asian trading amid concern over near-term demand and dollar strength ahead of a closely watched OPEC+ meeting this week at which the group will decide on output policy.Futures traded near $60 a barrel after dropping 1.6% Tuesday. An OPEC+ technical panel agreed to revise down the group’s oil-demand estimates for the year, delegates said. The dimmer outlook in the coming months comes as rising virus cases and renewed lockdowns look set to slow the global recovery.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest since November on Tuesday, reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Industry data presented a mixed picture of U.S. stockpiles. Crude inventories rose by 3.91 million barrels last week but gasoline stocks fell by 6.01 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar.Oil prices have pulled back in recent weeks as the Covid-19 situation deteriorates in parts of the world ahead of a widely anticipated demand rebound once enough people are vaccinated. Stricter lockdown rules in parts of Europe are showing up in traffic data and fuel use, while in the U.S., data from OPIS by IHS Markit show gasoline sales trailing pre-pandemic levels by 16%.The price retreat also is a symptom of a rally that may have gotten ahead of itself, with global benchmark Brent futures surging above $71 a barrel earlier this month before the abrupt pullback. Crude at $70 destroys demand at a “faster pace,” and the market is still facing a lot of oil inventories, Total SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said at an online conference.All eyes are now on OPEC and its allies, who will consider whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- that they’re withholding. At their last gathering, the group had been widely expected to return some barrels to the market but, led by Saudi Arabia, opted not to do so given the sustained threat posed by the pandemic. The producer alliance is expected to maintain curbs to deplete global inventories further.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.