Here are the major US and European companies pulling out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

Hannah Towey,Sarah Al-Arshani,Bethany Biron,Mary Hanbury
·9 min read
Here are the major US and European companies pulling out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on Monday.Alexei Nikolsky/Associated Press

  • Major companies are ending decades of business with Russia following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The latest brands exiting the country include BP, Apple, Spotify, and Ikea.

  • Here's a list of Western companies that have divested from Russia or halted sales to the country.

Companies from around the world are pulling out of Russia as the country plunges into economic free fall following its invasion of Ukraine.

Here are the major US and European companies that have severed business ties with Russia so far:

1. Ikea

IKEA wants to recruit more than 150 new tech workers.
IKEA wants to recruit more than 150 new tech workers.Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Ikea announced on Thursday that it will temporarily close all 17 Ikea stores in Russia while also halting production in the country. The Swedish furniture giant has ceased shipments to and from Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2. Spotify

spotify app
Spotify said it "indefinitely" closed its Russia office on Wednesday.Fabian Sommer/Getty Images

3. H&M Group

A woman leaves an H&amp;M store in central Moscow.
A woman leaves an H&M store in central Moscow.Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

H&M announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily pause all sales in Russia.

"H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering," the company said in a statement. "H&M Group cares for all colleagues and joins all those around the world who are calling for peace."

4. Disney

Disney Store In London
The Disney store in London.Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Disney became the first entertainment giant to pause theatrical releases in Russia on Monday.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar," the company said in a statement.

5. Warner Bros.

The Batman poster
Warner Bros. released new artwork and a new trailer for "The Batman" on Monday, December 27.Warner Bros.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. followed suit and announced it would also pause releases in Russia, including "The Batman," NYT reported.

6. Canada Goose

Canada Goose&#39;s U.S. flagship store
Canada Goose's U.S. flagship store in New York City.Noam Galai/WireImage

Canada Goose suspended all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia on Wednesday and donated $100,000 CAD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and join others around the world calling for peace," the company said.

7. Expedia

Expedia logo
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Online travel-booking company Expedia ceased the sale of travel into and out of Russia on Wednesday, an Expedia spokesperson confirmed with Insider.

"We are saddened by what continues to unfold in Ukraine and will continue to do what we can to support impacted travelers, partners, and our team members with families and friends in the affected areas," the company added.

8. Adidas

Adidas
Adidas

Adidas ended its partnership with the Russian Football Union on Tuesday. The announcement came one day after FIFA suspended Russia's teams from international football games, including the men's 2022 World Cup.

9. ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 22, 2022.
ExxonMobil logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 22, 2022.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a statement on Tuesday, ExxonMobil said it would begin the process to discontinue operations and develop steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture, a project it operates on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian, and Russian companies.

Per the Sakhalin-1 website, it is one of the largest single international direct investments in Russia.

The company said that given the current situation, it would not invest in new developments in Russia.

"ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," ExxonMobil said in the statement.

10. Harley-Davidson

FILE PHOTO: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London, Britain, June 22 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Europe is Harley-Davidson's second-largest market for motorcycle sales after the US.Thomson Reuters

Source: Reuters

11. General Motors

The General Motors world headquarters
GM is pulling from Russia "due to a number of external factors, including supply chain issues and other matters beyond the company's control," a spokesperson said.Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Bloomberg

12. Truck manufacturers Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding

Semi truck dealership
We are deeply shocked by the military violence in Ukraine and very concerned about the threats to peace and stability in Europe," Daimler Truck tweeted on Monday. "We have decided to suspend our business activities in Russia with immediate effect until further notice."Getty

13. BP

A BP gas station in Saint-Petersburg, Russia in January 2020.
A BP gas station in Saint-Petersburg, Russia in January 2020.Sergei Mikhailichenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

14. Apple

TikTok (rightmost icon in the second row) has said that it would ban Russia-backed news outlets such as RT (icon in the first row, second from left) from its platform in the EU. In this picture, the screen of a smartphone shows the logos of the apps VKontakte, Twitter, RT News, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and TikTok
Smartphone with the apps VKontakte, Twitter, RT News, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and TikTok.Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images

15. Norway's energy group Equinor

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company&#39;s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis
Equinor is divesting from its joint ventures in Russia. It had $1.2 billion in non-current assets in Russia and also expects impairments from the exit.Reuters

16. Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund in Norway

Norway&#39;s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the country's massive sovereign wealth fund would exit its Russian investments.Kay Nietfeld/Getty Images

Source: Insider

17. LVMH

Shoppers walk by Louis Vuitton store in London with colorful window displays
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Luxury fashion giant LVMH — which owns several high-end brands including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, and Givenchy — confirmed to The New York Times on March 4 that it will temporarily shutter its stores in Russia "given the current circumstances in the region."

18. Kering

Gucci store in Shanghai
Gucci store in ShanghaiAlex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Kering, the conglomerate behind luxury brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, announced in a statement on March 4 that it is temporarily closing all stores in Russia.

19. Hermès

Herm&#xe9;s store
Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it's with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from March the 4th evening," Hermès wrote on its LinkedIn page on March 4. "We will continue to stand by our local team."

20. Chanel

chanel woman seoul south korea myeongdong walk
A woman walks past a Chanel store at the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South KoreaChung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

"We will no longer deliver into Russia, we will close our boutiques, and we already suspended our e-commerce," Chanel wrote in a LinkedIn post on March 4.

21. Inditex

Zara shopper
Generic fast fashion, now about to reach Weimar Republic-like prices.Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Inditex, the largest global fashion company and owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara, told Reuters on March 5 it will temporarily halt all business with Russia.

"In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity", Inditex told Reuters.

22. PayPal

A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters on February 02, 2022 in San Jose, California.
A sign is posted in front of PayPal headquarters on February 02, 2022 in San Jose, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PayPal announced on March 4 that it would suspend services in Russia

"PayPal supports the Ukrainian people and stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression in Ukraine," PayPal CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a letter to Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov which was shared on Twitter.

He continued: "Under the current circumstances, we are suspending PayPal services in Russia. We are also doing all that we can to support our staff in the region during this deeply difficult time."

23. Visa

Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021.
Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Visa said on March 5 that it would temporarily halt business in Russia, effective immediately, with all transactions stopping over the course of the next few days.

24. Mastercard

phone, keyboard
In this photo illustration a Mastercard Inc. logo seen displayed on a smartphone on top of a computer keyboard.Thiago Prudencio, SOPA Images

Mastercard announced on March 5 that cards issued by Russian banks will "no longer be supported by the Mastercard network."

"We don't take this decision lightly. Mastercard has operated in Russia for more than 25 years," the company said in a statement. "As we take this step, we join with so many others in hoping for and committing to a more positive, productive, and peaceful future for us all. "

25. American Express

American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas, California October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in EncinitasThomson Reuters

American Express announced on March 6 that globally issued cards will no longer work in Russia, while cards within the country will cease to function within the company's larger network. It also suspended business in Belarus.

26. Netflix

The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.
The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The streaming giant announced on March 6 it would pull its business from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine, as first reported by Variety.

27. TikTok

TikTok Commerce: Strategies for Success in 2022
ii

TikTok suspended all livestreaming and content sharing in Russia on March 6, writing in a post on its website that it had "no choice" but to halt service in response to the country's new "fake news" law.

28. Burberry

Burberry
Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images

British luxury brand Burberry temporarily closed its three stores in Russia after previously saying that it would halt shipments to the country because of "operational challenges."

29. Puma

Puma
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sportswear giant Puma has temporarily closed all of its 100 stores in Russia. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to Insider that all of its employees in Russia will continue to be paid in full.

30. Prada

Prada
Anton Novoderezhkin\TASS via Getty Images

Italian luxury brand Prada has temporarily shut down all of its retail operations in Russia.

"Our primary concern is for all colleagues and their families affected by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we will continue to support them," the company said in a statement shared on Linkedin on Saturday.

31. PwC

logo of PwC
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Accountancy giant PwC said in a statement Sunday that it is cutting ties with the Russian arm of its business, where it has 3,700 staff and partners. PwC Russia will now operate as a standalone company under a different name with no official link to PwC.

32. KPMG

A man walks by the KPMG logo at the company&#39;s head offices at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France.
Charles Platiau/Reuters

KPMG, another accountancy giant, announced similar changes to its rival PwC on Sunday. The company said its Russia and Belarus firms will leave the KPMG network, which employs more than 4,500 people.

33. Airbnb

In this photo illustration, the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted Thursday that the company is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus.

34. Lego

Eternals Legos
Ridloff's character is featured in a few different Lego sets, out now. This is one of them that Insider spotted in a Lego store.Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Lego has stopped shipping toys to 81 stores in Russia, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

